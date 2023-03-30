Is Benoit Blanc Gay? The Mystery of Benoit Blanc’s Sexuality!

Detective Benoit Blanc is the primary protagonist of Knives Out and its sequel Glass Onion. He is a private investigator who is frequently hailed as “the greatest detective in the world.” This character is represented by a British actor. Daniel Craig.

Is Benoit Blanc Gay?

Before the release of the highly anticipated Knives Out sequel Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, director Rian Johnson stated that the principal detective, portrayed by Daniel Craig, is gay. At one point in Glass Onion, it is hinted that Benoit is presently cohabitating with another man. Upon being questioned if this suggests the character is gay during a press screening at the London Film Festival, Johnson said, “Yeah, he is plainly gay.”

Related: Is Nick Offerman Gay? The Truth About His Sexual Orientation!

Who Is Benoit Blanc’s Accomplice?

Related: Is Billy Joel Gay? The Real Story Behind Billy Joel’s Sexuality!

So, you have been warned: the following includes big Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery spoilers.

As the long-awaited film arrived in theaters, it was announced that Hugh Grant, a popular English actor, plays Benoit’s companion, Phillip. The new character is shown answering the door to his and Benoit’s apartment and asks his partner if he’s in the tub once more.

In a recent interview with Deadline, the former James Bond actor addressed the little moment and claimed that he did not mind that it received less attention than the rest of the film.

“The less fuss we make about it, the better for me,” he told the media source, “because it made perfect sense.” “Furthermore, as I stated at the LFF, who wouldn’t want to live with the person he currently resides with? It is nice and enjoyable. Why should it not be? I do not want someone to become politically fixated on anything.”

The film Glass Onion is now playing in select cinemas. The film will begin streaming on Netflix on December 23, 2022.