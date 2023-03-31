Phoebe Bridgers Denounces the “Dehumanizing Abuse” of Fans Who “Bullied” Her on The Way to Her Father’s Funeral!

Phoebe Bridgers is raising awareness about the dangers of stan culture.

In a recent interview, the 28-year-old “Kyoto” singer spoke candidly about how she has been “f—-ing tormented” by people claiming to be her fans, most recently during a trying time in her life.

She said in an interview with Boygenius bandmates Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker for Them, “I’m coming from a place of literally — I’m feeling it in my body as I’m saying, but — people with my picture as their Twitter picture, who claims to like my music, f—-ing bullied me at the airport on the way to my father’s funeral this year.

Tony Bridgers, a longtime builder of Hollywood sets, passed away on December 30. She posted about his passing on Instagram in early January, and less than a week later, 32-year-old comedian Bo Burnham and she were seen strolling through Airport.

The outing coincided with allegations that Bridgers and her boyfriend, 27-year-old Paul Mescal, had recently broken up, although she remained mum about the specifics of her followers’ relentless abuse.

She responded, “Of course, I despise capitalism and everything that lead you to believe that it’s OK to do that if you’re a youngster and the internet somehow educated you that that’s an OK thing to do.” “I saw people who profess to love me f—-ing dehumanize me and embarrass me and f—-ing bully me on the way to my dad’s wake,” the author said.

It’s not like they were unaware that my father had recently passed away, she said. “Several of the top comments [were] like, ‘Hey, her dad just passed, what are you guys doing?'” she said.

The four-time Grammy nominee vowed to “grow the f—-” up and “f—-ing hate” anyone who would attack her while using her own visage as their social media profile photo.

She also commended Dacus and Baker for standing strong despite the challenging challenges of stardom.

My two best friends are helping me with the limit of “I don’t have to sit here and be fucking thankful that that happened” and that that is a part of my job, she said. “I have to admit, most of the individuals I talk to brighten up my life and remind me what I love about my job,” she said. “I appreciate being able to look at two other people and be like, this is degrading abuse, nasty s—-,” the speaker said. “It doesn’t have to be, and it wasn’t five years ago.”