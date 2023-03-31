Jonathan Majors Publishes Texts from Accused Assault Victim: "This Was Not an Attack"!

Jonathan Majors released text messages on Thursday suggesting that he is not to blame for the domestic dispute that led to his arrest on Saturday.

The three texts, which were allegedly sent by the woman involved in the incident just hours after Majors’ arrest, claim that “this was not an assault, and they do not have my approval on any charges being filed.”

“I told them it was my fault for trying to grab your phone,” the woman wrote in the first text, adding that she “read the paper they gave me about strangulation and I said point blank this did not occur and should be removed immediately,” and that “the origin of the call was to do with me collapsing and passing out and your worry as my partner due to our prior communication.” “I’m not in care.”

The second text merely stated, “I adore you.”

The texts, which were sent from Majors’ attorney’s office, could not be independently verified by TheWrap but were meant to reaffirm that the unnamed woman “was the one who used physical force against” Majors and that she “also disavowed any allegations that he had done anything to her and confirmed that Mr. Majors called 911 because of her mental condition,” according to a statement from Chaudhry.

The messages published Thursday are a supplement to allegedly forthcoming evidence that, according to Chaudhry, should prove Majors is “completely innocent” and “probably the victim” of the altercation.

“This evidence includes video footage from the vehicle where this incident occurred, witness testimony from the driver and others who both saw and heard the incident and, most importantly, two written statements from the woman recanting these claims,” Chaudhry said in a statement Sunday. “All of the proof shows that Mr. Majors is completely innocent and did not assault her in any way.”

The Wrap has not received a response from Chaudhry’s office regarding the release of this proof.

The NYPD said in a statement about Majors’ arrest on Saturday that they responded to a 911 call from an apartment in the 10th Precinct at roughly 11:14 a.m. local.

According to the statement obtained by TheWrap, “a preliminary investigation revealed that a 33-year-old male was engaged in a domestic dispute with a 30-year-old female.” “The victim reported being assaulted to authorities.” Officers apprehended the 33-year-old man without violence.”

Majors was charged with numerous counts of misdemeanor assault and harassment. The unnamed woman allegedly “sustained minor injuries to her head and neck and was transported to an area hospital in stable condition.” He was arraigned and freed on his own recognizance on Sunday.

His recent film roles include villain Kang in “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” and Damian “Diamond Dame” Anderson in “Creed III.” He is set to be the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s next Thanos-level villain as the protagonist of the upcoming “Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.”