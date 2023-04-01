Sam Asghari and Wife Britney Spears Do Not Have Relationship Problems, His Representative Claims!

The representative of Sam Asghari is clarifying the actor’s relationship with his wife, Britney Spears.

Asghari’s agent, Brandon Cohen from BAC Talent, tells Media that the pair are not experiencing marital difficulties despite rumors to the contrary.

Cohen explains that Asghari took off his wedding ring because he is making a movie in response to photographs taken this week that show Asghari and Spears without their wedding bands.

Asghari revealed in November that he earned a role in the Taylor Sheridan-created television series Lioness, although it is unknown what film he is currently filming.

According to the show’s official logline, the new series will revolve around a young marine who is “recruited by the CIA to befriend the daughter of a terrorist group in order to bring the organization down from inside.” Variety stated that Asghari will portray “an unrepentant womanizer.”

Related: Who Is Famous Actress Meagan Monique Good Currently Dating? Everything You Need To Know About The Famous Actress

Asghari posted a snapshot outside of what seems to be a film set on his Instagram Stories on Friday, as well as a selfie on an aircraft displaying his wedding band.

Before proposing to the music superstar in September 2021, the Iranian-born actor discussed the beginning of his relationship with Spears and acknowledged he was prepared to take their relationship to the next level.

In a March 2021 interview with Forbes, he stated, “My life’s priorities are to remain humble and to comprehend where I came from and where I’m heading.” “I want to take my acting career to the next level. I also want to take my relationship to the next level. I don’t mind becoming a father; in fact, I want to be a young father.”

Following the publication of the unauthorized documentary Framing Britney Spears, Ashari expressed the same concerns in a statement to Media.

“I have always wished nothing but the best for my significant other, and I will continue to encourage her to pursue her aspirations and build the future she desires and deserves,” he said. “I am grateful for the love and support she receives from her followers throughout the globe, and I look forward to a normal, great future with her.”

Before proposing to the music superstar in September 2021, the Iranian-born actor discussed the beginning of his relationship with Spears and acknowledged he was prepared to take their relationship to the next level.

In a March 2021 interview with Forbes, he stated, “My life’s priorities are to remain humble and to comprehend where I came from and where I’m heading.” “I want to take my acting career to the next level. I also want to take my relationship to the next level. I don’t mind becoming a father; in fact, I want to be a young father.”

Following the publication of the unauthorized documentary Framing Britney Spears, Ashari expressed the same concerns in a statement to Media.

“I have always wished nothing but the best for my significant other, and I will continue to encourage her to pursue her aspirations and build the future she desires and deserves,” he said. “I am grateful for the love and support she receives from her followers throughout the globe, and I look forward to a normal, great future with her.”

In 2016, Spears and the fitness trainer were linked romantically for the first time after meeting on the set of her “Slumber Party” music video. In a 2017 radio interview, Spears revealed that it took approximately “five months” to reconnect following the shoot.

“He was incredibly cute, this man was really cute, so I contacted him,” she recalled of locating the phone number of her future husband. Simply said, he’s a very amusing individual.