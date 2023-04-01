Who Is Famous Actress Meagan Monique Good Currently Dating? Everything You Need To Know About The Famous Actress

Meagan Monique Good is an American actress who first gained attention for her role in the American movie Eve’s Bayou. Fans of the Veteran have been speculating about whom the actress is currently dating. This article aims to cover everything you need to know about the actress.

Meagan Monique Good’s Early Life And Career

Meagan Monique Good was born in Los Angeles California. Her mother Tyra Wardlow Doyle worked as her manager during her early and her father is a retired LAPD police officer.

She was 13 years old when she featured in her first film Friday in 1995. After taking on small film and television series roles she began making waves in mature roles. She landed her major role in the 2003 action pack movie Biker Boyz and the romantic comedy film Deliver Us from Eva, which helped her transition from child to actor.

Meagan Good 2005 co-starred in the horror film Venom as well as the famous neo-noir film Brick. She has also appeared in many music videos by famous artists such as 50 cent, Imajin, Isyss, and Will Smith.

Meagan started her production company Freedom Bridge Entertainment alongside Marlon Olivera and fellow actors Tamara Bass and Ty Hodges. She wore a controversial dress at the 2013 BET Awards ceremony. The dress was controversial because she was presenting the BET Award for Best Gospel Artist.

Who Is Meagan Monique Good Dating?

Megan Monique Good is currently dating Dizaster, a battle rapper who is her new boyfriend. After her divorce, she is said to have found love in the eyes of the famous rapper. The couple started as workout partners before deciding to become partners.

Who Is Dizaster?

Bachir Kira Yagami also popularly known as Dizaster is an American Rapper who is viewed as one of the Most notable battle rappers in the United States of America. He also played the role of Megaton in the movie Bodied.

Dizaster was born in Los Angeles California and has lived all his life there. He began rap battling in 2012 and has won 96 belts to his name some of his past competitors include T.Rex and Sevah.

Meagan Monique Good Past Relationships

Meagan Good dated Thomas Jones from 2007 to 2010. Thomas Jones is a former NFL player who cheated on her which prompted her to end the relationship. She began dating Soulja Boy from 2008 to 2009 their relationship didn’t work out but they ended up on mutual feelings.

During the first week fof January to April 2006, several reports about Meagan Good dating Jamie Foxx began surfacing but they turned out false. Meagan Good began dating Joseph Gordon Levitt from April to October 2004 after they meet on the set of the film Brick.

Meagan Good began dating American rapper 50 cent from 2002 to 2003. The pair began dating after she appeared in his song 21 Questions in the music video. She was also rumored to be dating Lil Wayne but she quickly debunked the rumors.

Meagan Good’s husband DeVon Franklin filed for divorce on 20 December 2021 after nine years of marriage. The couple did not disclose the reason for their break up.

Meagan Monique Good’s Net Worth

Meagan Monique Good has an estimated net worth of about $ 5 million. Her main source of income is her career as an actor. She also owns a production house that contributes to her monthly income of around $ 250,000. She is a model who has been part of several brand endorsements that help her make a lot of money.