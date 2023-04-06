Khloe Kardashian Confirms Baby’s Name, Keeping With Family Tradition!

Khloe Kardashian is carrying on a family custom.

During her most recent interview on The Jennifer Hudson Show, the Kardashians star disclosed that her son had the same initial as his elder sister, True Thompson. Kim Kardashian and Tristan Thompson delivered their son via surrogate last summer. In a preview of the April 5 episode, Khloe told host Jennifer Hudson that the baby’s name “will begin with a T.”

She said, “He is eight months old and a little chunk.” It could not be any other way.

While Khloe did not reveal any information about her child, she did explain why it took her so long to choose a name. “I wished to meet him and get a feel for him,” she explained. “Initially, he lacked a name. Then, he was named, but I had no idea that the premiere of our play would be so far away.

The 38-year-old said, “Now if my daughter exposes me, I’m doomed.”

Indeed, the mystery surrounding the origin of Khloe’s son’s name has been discussed on her Hulu reality show. In the inaugural episode of season two, the Good American entrepreneur stated that the only names she had considered for her son began with the letter T.

At the time, Kris Jenner joked that she could call her sons Travis, like Kourtney Kardashian’s husband Travis Barker and Kylie Jenner’s on-again, off-again boyfriend Travis Scott, and “just have an easy three.”

Kris recommended on the November 24 edition of The Kardashians that Khloe name her child after her late father Robert Kardashian Sr. and her brother Rob Kardashian.

“How about Rob?” inquired the manager. What do you think about Rob Kardashian-Thompson? And then simply refer to him as Rob Kardashian?”

Kim Kardashian concurred, stating that her youngest nephew resembles “Rob’s twin.”

In March, Khloe shared family photos in celebration of Tristan’s birthday, giving fans their first look at the newborn’s face.

“Happy birthday to @realtristan13!” You are the best father, brother, and uncle in the world,” she wrote on Instagram. “Your love, attention, goofy dances, hugs, carpool rides, bedtime routines, and the manner in which you show up for them. All of the foregoing means more to your family than you could ever imagine.”