Robert Downey Jr. Celebrates His 58th Birthday by Sharing a Video of His “Blessings” and “Sweet” Marriage!

On Tuesday, Robert Downey Jr. is celebrating his 58th birthday by expressing thanks.

The same day, the Iron Man actor uploaded a video montage to Instagram commemorating significant moments from his life, including photographs of his children and a reference to his “sweet marriage” with Susan Downey.

Downey Jr. captioned the old clip, “57, you’ve been too kind; with profound gratitude, I’ll rewind…”

“You are one of the greats, my sweetheart. HBD. I LOVE YOU 3000❤,” Gwyneth Paltrow wished her friend and co-star in Iron Man a happy birthday in the comments area, to which Jamie Foxx responded with a simple “Happy birthday.”

Among the shout-out clips, the father of Indio, 23, Exton, 11, and Avri, 8, praised his children for “shaving my dome,” he wrote, showing himself seated in a mirror with Exton holding an electric razor next to his half-buzzed skull.

“For the project The Sympathizer,” he said in the next shot, “I will be playing multiple roles” in the upcoming HBO series, as well as expressing his admiration for his “favorite musicians” for “achieving their goals,” before cutting to album covers of his son Indio.

Featuring one of his other favorite pastimes, “Watching Exton play baseball,” the actor displayed a brief clip of his son at bat on the field, coupled with an image of him holding a sign. “And 17 years of wedded bliss — sublime!” Downey Jr. captioned a photo of himself with his eyes closed resting in his wife Susan’s lap while she smiles softly and looks down at him.

“After all these blessings, I must say,” he texted over a video showing him blowing out candles on a birthday cake (ending with an image on top of a blown-up donkey), “I sincerely hope I never grow up.”

Since 2019’s Avengers: Endgame, when he severed company with the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Downey Jr.’s life on the big screen has been mainly out of the spotlight.

Downey Jr. is apparently scheduled to star in a remake of Alfred Hitchcock’s psychological thriller Vertigo, which was announced on March 23. Paramount Pictures intends to revive the 1958 classic, with Robert and Susan Downey producing through their Team Downey entertainment firm.

The Golden Globe winner would assume James Stewart’s original role, while Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight would pen a new script.

There are currently no proposals for who would co-star with Downey in the part originally portrayed by Kim Novak.

Reps for Downey and Paramount Pictures did not respond immediately to calls for comment from PEOPLE.

This would not be the first time the Downeys worked together, as the mental health activist revealed he sought his wife’s counsel when creating his Netflix documentary, Sr., on his father’s decline from Parkinson’s disease. The film premiered at the Telluride Film Festival in September 2022, a year after his father’s death from cancer in July 2021, after a five-year battle.

It is a redemption narrative without a happy conclusion, but it is humorous. “These are my favorite types of stories,” stated Downey Jr. during a Q&A session following the festival shows.