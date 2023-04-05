Chris Pratt Claims He Met Katherine Schwarzenegger While He Was ‘Struggling and Felt Very Broken’

Prior to meeting his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger, Chris Pratt opens up about his mental health.

The voice actor for Super Mario Bros. Movie claimed on Tuesday’s edition of The Drew Barrymore Show that he was “truly suffering and felt pretty shattered” before he and Schwarzenegger entered one another’s lives.

Pratt, 43, continued, “I first met Katherine maybe five or six years ago.” “As you may know, God has a fast-forward button. When the timing is right, you are hit. You fall in love and then you marry. Now that we’ve added two beautiful children to my family, I feel absolutely wonderful.”

Then he stated, “There was a time in my life when I was truly struggling and felt completely broken.

“For me, [it was] a personal experience of discovering a greater power, leaning on it, pleading, ‘Save me,’ and being saved. Shortly thereafter, I met the woman of my dreams.

.@supermariomovie star @prattprattpratt reveals that he was sneaking glances at his now wife, @KSchwarzenegger, in church before meeting her. pic.twitter.com/HaAbAB78mS — The Drew Barrymore Show (@DrewBarrymoreTV) April 4, 2023

Pratt added, “Time is everything.” “There exists a plan that is ideal for you. And I believe that faith is essential. When you have faith, things fall into place.”

Drew Barrymore asked, “And you two met at a place of worship?”

Pratt said, “We met at a church.” “I was in the front pew of the church, which is like, you don’t really want to be like, ‘Wow, who is that?’ at church. Do you understand?”

“But, I was stealing looks and speculating, ‘Who is that? What am I doing, anyway? Come on, I’m broken, assist me. “But who is that?'” he recalled with a chuckle. “Thus, it appears that we have a degree of compatibility. We didn’t begin dating straight away, but we did end up going out after meeting there.”

Pratt stated that the connection was “very swift” in response to Barrymore’s inquiry.

“It merely existed. Everything made sense at that point,” he continued. The star of Guardians of the Galaxy compares falling in love with his wife to discovering a missing puzzle piece.

“You know when you’re working a puzzle, and there’s a piece, and you’re like, ‘I’m positive that’s the piece,’ and then you jam it, and it seems like it should be the piece, [but] then you’re like, ‘Oh, it’s that one,’ ” he revealed of his connection with Arnold Schwarzenegger. “Everything is harmonious. It fits because it was designed to fit there. “It appeared as if”

Pratt and Schwarzenegger, both 33 years old, started dating in 2018 and wed the following year. Lyla Maria, age 2, and Eloise Christina, age 10 months, are their two daughters. The actor and his ex-wife Anna Faris share a 10-year-old son Jack.

In February, Pratt and Schwarzenegger attended the Super Nintendo World opening ceremony at Universal Studios Hollywood on a date.

Most recently, in honor of International Women’s Day, Pratt paid respect to his wife.

Last month, he posted on Instagram, “Without the women in our lives, we would be nothing. From my wife, my mother, and my sister to the extraordinary women on my staff who hold it down every day.”