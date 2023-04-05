Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell, Daughter of Mama June, Cancer Diagnosed at Stage 4!

Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell, the daughter of Mama June Shannon, has been diagnosed with cancer, according to Media.

Shannon’s oldest daughter, age 28, was diagnosed with stage 4 adrenal cancer in January, according to the news source. Anna’s liver, kidney, and lungs were diagnosed with cancer following a battery of tests conducted after she complained of stomach problems.

Anna allegedly got her first chemotherapy treatment last month.

A source informed TMZ, which was the first to publish the news, that Anna’s family is “very optimistic” that she will survive the diagnosis. According to reports, doctors are awaiting her response to treatment before making any further decisions.

Anna’s father is David Dunn, Mama June’s ex-boyfriend who never joined the family on reality television.

Two of her own children were born to her: daughter Kaitlyn Elizabeth in 2012 and daughter Kylee Madison in 2015. (the latter to ex-husband Michael Cardwell, whom she separated from in 2017 after three years together).

Anna was most recently related to her boyfriend Eldridge Toney, with whom she became an Instagram official in April 2019.

On Tuesday, just days before the announcement of Anna’s health prognosis, the reality star posted a fresh selfie to Instagram. The image marked the reality star’s first Instagram post since July 2022. She wrote, “Oh, I haven’t posted here in a while.” “Your lady is back sorry for the inevitable photo dump haha I love y’all and I hope y’all have a great week #imback #2023 #tiktok.”

Since then, the post has been inundated with good wishes from her 216,000 followers.

Anna and Mama June’s relationship has been tense since 2003, when Anna moved in with her grandmother after surviving an assault by her mother’s boyfriend at the time, registered sex offender Mark McDaniel. In 2014, she told PEOPLE that when she was eight years old, McDaniel “would attempt to touch me and all those stuff.”

A week or so after the incident, I spoke with my mother, who was outraged, crying, and questioning why I would do such a thing. Anna told PEOPLE. “And I said to my mother, “Mother, he did that to me, and I can’t do anything about it.” You were not present to witness it. You were constantly at work.”

Anna moved back in with her mother in 2012, before the broadcast of the family’s spin-off series Here Comes Honey Boo Boo. Anna added, “I and my mother recognized we needed to put this behind us and get our relationship back on track, so that is what we did and have been doing.”

Mama June is also the mother of Jessica “Chubbs” Shannon, age 26, and Lauryn “Pumpkin” Efrid, age 23.

The mother of four also starred in her own weight reduction transformation show in 2017, Mama June: From Not to Hot, which was eventually renamed Mama June: Road to Redemption as she attempted to earn a “second chance” with her family.

On March 23, 2022, Mama June wed her partner of six months, Justin Stroud, in a Georgia courthouse. This month, she and Stroud remarried in an “intimate ceremony on the beach” on February 18, 2023. Shannon’s four daughters were all present for the momentous event.

Shannon told PEOPLE that this was the first time the entire family has been together since 2014. So, it was really special to have my wedding in a location where my family and I had so many memories!