Who Is YouTuber Star Lauren Elizabeth Currently Dating? A Look At Her New Found Love

Lauren Elizabeth is one of the most popular YouTube stars and actresses. She uses her Youtube platform to render fashion tips and upload vlogs that inspire women around the world. Fans of the famous YouTube have been speculating about who the YouTube is dating. Here is everything you need to know about Lauren Elizabeth.

Lauren Elizabeth Early Life And Career

Lauren Elizabeth was born in Chicago, Illinois, United States of America. After she completed high school she decided to create a YouTube account in 2011 which was named LoveLaurenElizabeth which was renamed Lauren Elizabeth. She started her channel by uploading videos on fashion and style tips.

Lauren Elizabeth also began uploading vlogs. She had no clue that her YouTube channel would gather many audiences and as it began getting public attention she started to upload different content like pranks and challenges.

She went for an audition in 2012 and was among the cast as a voice actor for the part of Peggy Skyflyer in the animated film The Adventures of Panda Warrior. She was also the lead role in the adventure crime movie Bad Night which was released in 2015.

The same year she was among the cast of the comedy film Betches and in 2016 she appeared in the famous television series Out of My Leaguewhich starred Jess. She has also worked with several social media personalities.

Who Is Lauren Elizabeth Dating?

Lauren Elizabeth is currently in a relationship with Cameron Fuller. The pair started dating in 2017 and have been together for 6 years now. Cameron Fuller is also a famous YouTuber and he has appeared in several of her YouTube Videos. Lauren Elizabeth has also been posting pictures of Cameron all over her social media platforms.

Who Is Cameron Fuller?

Cameron Fuller was born in the United States of America and he is currently 27 years old. He is a famous YouTuber and a model. He attended the University of Southern California.

Cameron Fuller is famous for appearing in the 2014 movie The Last Ship and had his film debut role in Confessional in 2019. The famous YouTube has an estimated net worth kg $12 million according to Superstarbio.

Lauren Elizabeth’s Past Relationships

Lauren Elizabeth was rumored to be in a relationship with Casper Lee. Casper Lee is also a YouTube star who like Elizabeth started his channel in 2011. He also appeared on Elizabeth’s YouTube channel on multiple occasions. However, their relationship was short-lived as they broke up. The reason for their break was also not revealed.

Lauren Elizabeth started dating Denis Shepherd two years after breaking up with Casper Lee. The couple also appeared in several YouTube videos together and like Casper Lee their relationship was short-lived.