Todd Phillips Shares Two New ‘joker: Folie À Deux’ Images as Sequel Production Comes to A Close!

The director of Joker: Folie à Deux, Todd Phillips, tweeted two new photographs of Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn and Joaquin Phoenix in full makeup as the film’s villainous title character as he announced that filming had concluded.

That’s all there is to it. Thank you to these two (plus the full cast) and the film industry’s BEST staff. From the top down. Now I’m going to burrow into a cave (editing room) and put everything together.

Phillips has uploaded a series of images from the set throughout filming, beginning with a cryptic “day 1” image of Arthur Fleck of Phoenix getting shaved by a law enforcement agent.

Lady Gaga was sighted in New York City on Saturday for a new photo of her as Harley Quinn in the upcoming sequel flick Joker: Folie Deux.

Police encircled Gaga as she filmed at the New York County Supreme Court in downtown Manhattan. Extras in the crowd scene carried placards reading “Free Joker.”

The Gaga version of Harley Quinn wore a bright red blazer with a black-and-white diamond-patterned shirt. This was accompanied by a black leather skirt and black diamond-patterned stockings.

This October 2024 release of this sequel to The Joker is directed by Todd Phillips. Joaquin Phoenix reprises his role as The Joker, and Zazie Beetz reprises her role as Sophie Dumond.

Brendan Gleeson and Catherine Keener have roles that are still unknown.