Is Jenna Bush Pregnant? What We Know So Far!

Jenna Welch Bush Hager is an American journalist, author, and newscaster. She co-hosts the fourth hour of the NBC morning news program Today with Hoda & Jenna. Hager and Barbara are the daughters of the 43rd President of the United States, George W. Bush, and the former First Lady, Laura Bush.

Is Jenna Bush Expecting?

Jenna is not expecting a child. Jenna received a reading from the medium Tyler Henry, who appeared during the Fourth Hour.

The 41-year-old asked Tyler, “Am I going to have another child?” Tyler responded, “I hope you do if you want to, but I’m not seeing any.” The mother of three responded, “That’s excellent. I believe that three feels wonderful.

Who Is Henry Chase Hager, the Spouse of Jenna Bush Hager?

Henry Chase Hager, an executive, is married to Jenna Bush Hager. Hager appeared as a surprise guest on NBC’s TODAY Show, which Jenna co-hosts, on November 24, 2021.

Hager took over the “Man With a Mic” segment to question New Yorkers about his wife as a birthday present for his wife. After completing his “shift” as a journalist, Hager remarked, “That was tough.”

I will get a cup of coffee, warm up, and never attempt this again. Before concluding the segment, Hager stated, “Jenna, you are an incredible anchor. You are so competent at this task. I have no idea how you do it. I adore you. Happy birthday!”

Jenna will celebrate her 40th birthday on November 25, 2021. Hager is the present Managing Director of the Waterous Energy Fund. Before joining Waterous Energy Fund, he spent six years as a director at Kohlberg Kravis Roberts concentrating on energy and infrastructure.

In 2004, Hager served as the deputy operations manager for George W. Bush’s reelection campaign. Additionally, he held various positions at the United States Department of Commerce.

Henry Chase Hager and Jenna Bush Hager Wed When?

Jenna and Hager began courting in 2005, and a year later, Jenna believed he proposed to her at a restaurant in Washington, D.C. Hager had requested that a bottle of champagne be brought to the table with a note attached.

When Jenna received the note, she believed it was a proposal from Hager, but it turned out to be a practical joke. Nevertheless, the couple became engaged in August 2007. The following year, in May, they were wedded at the Bush family estate in Crawford, Texas.