Is Annie Spieth Pregnant? Adorable Baby Bump Steals Fans Attention!

Annie Verret (born in 1994) is a celebrity spouse, event planner, and famous personality from Coppell, Texas. She is recognized for being the wife of Jordan Spieth. He competes professionally on the PGA Tour.

In addition, the 25-year-old golfer is a former world number one according to the Official World Golf Ranking. Jordan also maintained his status as a three-time major winner and 2015 FedEx Cup champion. In addition, the golfer had initial success following his maiden victory in the 2015 Masters Tournament.

Is Annie Spieth Pregnant?

It is unknown whether or not Anni Spieth is pregnant. However, based on Jordan Spieth’s most recent Instagram post, his lovely wife Annie Spieth appears to be pregnant. People are discussing this, and some speculate that she may be expecting her second kid.

However, we cannot yet make any conclusions. Before we can celebrate the excellent news, we must receive confirmation from the couple themselves. Send them our love and best wishes while we patiently await the big announcement.

In 2018, The Couple Tied the Knot

In late 2017 or early 2018, they became official. Spieth stated, “It went smoothly. My brother was in town, and her sister had just relocated there, so we had a fantastic night with our families.”

The couple wed on Thanksgiving weekend in their native state of Texas in 2018. According to GOLF.com, PGA Tour players Rickie Fowler, Jason Dufner, Jimmy Walker, and Zach Johnson were present.

Verret and Spieth have been a couple since their high school years. Spieth attended Jesuit College Preparatory School in Dallas, whereas Verret graduated from Ursuline Academy in the vicinity.

They attended distinct colleges in the Lone Star state, but both were in Texas. Spieth played golf at the University of Texas at Austin, but Verret received her business degree from the Rawls College of Business at Texas Tech University in Lubbock. After college, the couple moved back to Dallas, where they continue to reside.

She Is a Single Mother

In November 2021, Verret gave birth to her and Spieth’s first child, a son named Sammy. Twitter and Instagram were utilized by the professional golfer to announce the birth of their kid.

“Sammy Spieth was born on November 14,” the athlete captioned a photo of his newborn’s hand grasping his finger. “Mama and baby doing wonderfully! Feeling blessed!”

She and Spieth have a dog named Silo. The dog is a black lab named after the Amenia, New York Silo Ridge Field Club. However, the couple has not yet shared photos of Silo on social media. As Spieth told Brad Townsend of the Dallas Morning News, “She will not be an Instagram dog.”