Is Brielle Biermann Pregnant? The Latest Scoop on Her Pregnancy Rumors!

Biermann, 25, is the eldest daughter of Kim Zolciak-Biermann, 44, a former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star, and Kroy Biermann, 37, a former Atlanta Falcons Football player.

In 2013, Kroy Biermann adopted 21-year-old Brielle and her sister Ariana. Biermann and Zolciak have four other children: Kroy Jr., age 11, Kash, age 10, and the twins Kaia and Kane, age 9.

Is Brielle Biermann Pregnant?

No, Brielle Biermann is not pregnant, contrary to what you may have read on the internet. The influential individual is not pregnant. Others may have spread the story after noticing a small pregnancy bump in her uploaded photo.

However Brielle Biermann has not disclosed any private information about her pregnancy, and no media have covered her pregnancy. Hence, the influencer may have just gained a small amount of weight, and people may have mistaken her weight gain for a pregnancy.

Brielle has previously disclosed that her mother begged her to become pregnant and have a child. As her oldest child, Kim longed to become a grandmother.

Brielle disagreed with her mother on the subject of pregnancy. Yet, the influencer said that presenting her mother with a positive pregnancy test would make her mother’s day.

The Internet personality added that Kim adored babies and suffered from baby fever. The co-founder of KAB Cosmetics continued by stating that the one aspect of her imagined pregnancy that her mother would regret was having to endure nine months of her complaining.

Brielle may consider becoming a mother and having children in the future if her mother and family continue to pressure her.

Who Exactly Is Brielle Biermann?

Brielle Biermann was born in Atlanta, Georgia, on February 25, 1997, and is a prominent social media influencer and television personality in the United States. She is the daughter of Kim Zolciak-Biermann and her former spouse, Daniel Toce. In addition to her younger brother Kash, Brielle has four half-siblings from her mother’s previous marriages.

When Brielle and her mother appeared on “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” in 2012, the general public first became aware of them. She quickly won over the crowd, and as a result, she and her family were offered their own reality show, “Don’t Be Tardy.” The series started on Bravo in 2012 and continued until 2020.

Brielle has a substantial following on social networking platforms such as Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok, in addition to her job in reality television. As of September 2021, she has more than 1,300,000 Instagram followers and more than 375,000 Twitter followers. Also, she has a YouTube account where she posts videos of her daily activities and grooming routines.

Brielle has engaged in numerous entrepreneurial enterprises. She launched a line of lip kits under the name “KAB Cosmetics” in 2019 with the assistance of her mother and sister Kaia. In this collection, several lip liners, lipsticks, and glosses are available. Brielle has had a number of notable relationships over the years. Prior to their breakup in 2018, she dated baseball player Michael Kopech for two years. She had a lengthy romance with singer Slade Osborne in 2015.

Outside of her personal and professional lives, Brielle has been involved in a few issues. As a result of the Parkland school shooting, she was criticized in 2018 for posting a photo of herself with a gun, which some others deemed disrespectful. She then expressed regret about the image.