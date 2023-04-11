Nicky Hilton and Her 9-Month-Old Son and Family Celebrate “Baby’s First Easter”

During Easter, Nicky Hilton Rothschild enjoyed spending time with her young children.

The 39-year-old mother of three celebrated the occasion on Instagram on Sunday with a sweet slideshow.

She was pictured cuddling with her 9-month-old kid, whose name she hasn’t yet made public. She wore a floral and ruffled outfit with a springtime motif.

She also provided fans with a glimpse of her decorations, including a picture of adorable Easter baskets to complete the scene.

Related: Keshia Knight Pulliam Announces Her Pregnancy in A Birthday Post Titled, “What a Birthday Week!”

Along with her son, Hilton Rothschild, 37, and her husband James Rothschild, who she wed in 2015, also have two daughters: Lily-Grace Victoria, 6, and Theodora “Teddy” Marilyn, 5.

Given that Hilton Rothschild also shared a photo of Easter eggs, it seems that the family had a wonderful day.

During the celebrations, a quilted pillow bearing Lily-Grace’s name was also shown.

Baby’s first Easter, she wrote in the post’s caption.

Her 42-year-old sister Paris Hilton gushed over the pictures in the comments section and commented, “,” to which Nicky responded, “miss you.”

Hilton Rothschild discussed with PEOPLE last month how crucial it is for her children to understand that it’s alright to follow their mother’s passion for design.

The busy and devout mother stated, “It’s a never-ending effort to balance my kids with my fashion design business. But from the start, it’s crucial to set a good example for the kids.

According to Hilton Rothschild, “My daughters like the colors pink and purple right now, and they are girly girls in the sense that they love fashion and dressing up.”

“My eldest daughter used to say that gray was her favorite color. Thank goodness, that has changed.

The fashion designer is appreciating the time when she can choose the clothes for her kids. She notes that she doesn’t like children being dressed like grownups before their time and that she wants to dress them like youngsters because they grow up too quickly.

Children can only appreciate being young for such a brief period of time, she remarked. “In my opinion, kids should dress like kids. And as long as I can, I shall relish dressing my kids.