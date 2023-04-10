Keshia Knight Pulliam announces her pregnancy in a birthday post titled, "What a Birthday Week!"

Keshia Knight Pulliam now has two children. On her 44th birthday, the former Cosby Show star announced to her 2.1 million Instagram followers that she and her spouse Brad James recently welcomed a son.

“With this infant, our family is complete… Happy Birthday, myself! What an action-packed birthday week…,” Pulliam wrote on Instagram. “Many thanks for the birthday wishes!”

She also posted a video of her and James at the hospital preparing for the birth. In the video, James can be seen filming Pulliam, who was in a hospital bed, while wearing hospital scrubs.

As he questioned his wife about her diet and symptoms, he quipped in the video, to her amusement, “This is how adults play doctor.”

The video concluded with a shot of the couple posing at home with their newborn son draped in a blanket and Pulliam’s 6-year-old daughter Ella, whom she shares with her ex-husband Edgerton Hartwell.

Pulliam and James, who wed in September 2022, announced on The Tamron Hall Show in December 2022 that they were expecting their first child.

Pulliam, who was visibly pregnant, told the host that it felt “so good” to finally discuss her pregnancy publicly. “Not that I’ve been trying to hide it,” she said, “but when you’ve had a miscarriage and gone through this journey, you just want to enjoy this moment and make sure everything is alright.”

Following the appearance, Pulliam announced the news on Instagram, posting a video of her and James on the set of the talk show along with the caption, “Oh Baby Baby!! Baby James is due in 2023! 🥰❤️🥰.”

Last month, the couple disclosed the gender of their child in a joint Instagram post, writing “It’s a BOY!! ” and posting a photo of themselves firing blue-colored confetti cannons.

Pulliam and James began dating in 2019 after meeting on the set of Pride and Prejudice: Atlanta.

The couple exchanged vows in September 2021, with both parties posting photos from the intimate ceremony on their respective social media platforms. James posted a slideshow of photographs from the couple’s wedding day along with a touching tribute to his wife.

His caption began, “A journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step.” “I’m grateful to take yours with me.. my friend, my counselor, business partner, travel companion, co-parent, trip advisor, lover, movie critic, negotiator, ride not die-er, designated driver (even though I’m a better driver), chef, spiritual healer, and so much more…”

James added the hashtag “#TheJamesBond” to his post, echoing Pulliam’s.