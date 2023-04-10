From Flab to Fit: The Inspiring Story of Phil Mickelson’s Weight Loss

American professional golfer Philip Alfred Mickelson was born on June 16, 1970. He competes in the LIV Golf League right now. On the PGA Tour, he has won 45 competitions, including six major championships, three Masters victories (in 2004, 2006, and 2010), two PGA Championships (in 2005 and 2021), and one Open Championship. (2013). Mickelson, who was 50 years, 11 months, and seven days old when he won the 2021 PGA Championship, held the record for the oldest major championship victor ever. Because he plays left-handed, he goes by the name Lefty. Mickelson is one of just 17 golfers to have captured at least three of the four major championships. Except for the U.S. Open, where he has a record-tying six runner-up finishes, he has won every major tournament.

He now walks with more energy! Having recently lost weight, Phil “Lefty” Mickelson arrived at the Masters 25 pounds lighter. “I’m grateful. I put an end to my eating. That was a big help,” joked Mickelson, 52, in response to a reporter’s praise for his slimmer frame on Tuesday, April 4, according to Golf Digest.

“I also lost muscle, so I had to start lifting,” the professional golfer continued. “I’ve been lifting and slowly getting my speed and strength back where I need them.”Mickelson, who has won three Masters tournaments over the years, played in this weekend’s event in Augusta, Georgia, after choosing to skip last year’s competition.

The PGA Tour champion admitted on social media in February 2022 that over the previous ten years, pressure and stress had been “slowly affecting me at a deeper level.” I need some time alone to give my loved ones top priority and work on becoming the man I want to be because I know I haven’t been at my best.

Phil Mickelson Early Life

The airline pilot Philip Mickelson and former naval aviator Mary Santos welcomed Philip Alfred Mickelson into the world on June 16, 1970, in San Diego, California. There and in Scottsdale, Arizona, he was raised. Mickelson has Sicilian, Swedish, and Portuguese ancestry. The caddie at Pebble Beach Golf Links, Alfred Santos (also Mickelson’s middle name), took Phil to play golf as a young boy.

He played golf left-handed despite being right-handed because he learned the game by imitating his right-handed father’s swing. Mickelson learned how to play golf from his father before starting school. The young Phil developed his imaginative short game on an extensive practice area in their San Diego backyard thanks to Phil Sr.’s flexible work schedule as a commercial pilot. In 1988, Mickelson received his high school diploma from the University of San Diego.

Phil Mickelson Career Foundation

Mickelson received a golf scholarship to Arizona State University in Tempe. He went on to represent amateur golf in the country by winning three NCAA individual titles and three Haskins Awards (1990, 1991, and 1992) as the best collegiate golfer. He and Ben Crenshaw hold the record for the most NCAA titles won by an individual, each having three. Additionally, Mickelson guided the Sun Devils to the 1990 NCAA team championship. His collegiate career included 16 tournament victories.

Mickelson was only the second college golfer to be named to the first team in all four years. He made history in 1990 by becoming the first golfer to win the U.S. Amateur championship with a left-handed swing. He defeated Manny Zerman, a teammate from high school, 5 and 4 in the 36-hole final at Cherry Hills, south of Denver.

When Mickelson won his first PGA Tour competition, the Northern Telecom Open, in Tucson in January 1991, he accomplished perhaps his most extraordinary amateur feat. He joined a select group of golfers who have done so throughout the history of the PGA Tour.