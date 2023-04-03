Shania Twain’s Weight Loss Tips: Learn How She Shed Pounds and Kept Them Off

Eilleen Regina “Shania” Twain, a Canadian singer-songwriter and actress, was born on August 28, 1965. Shania is the best-selling female artist in country music history and one of the best-selling musicians ever, with over 100 million records sold. She received many titles due to her success, including “Queen of Country Pop.” She was ranked first among the country-pop crossover stars of the 1990s by Billboard. Twain, who was born and raised in Timmins, Ontario, started as a singer and songwriter before signing with Mercury Nashville Records in the early 1990s. When it was released in 1993, her self-titled debut studio album was a critical and commercial flop. Twain achieved success with her second studio album, The Woman in Me (1995), which she worked on with producer and future husband, Robert John “Mutt” Lange.

Shania Twain is known for being honest about all aspects of her private life, including her diet and ideal body. However, the singer and actress’s recent sudden weight loss worried her family and friends. Twain flaunted her new slim figure at the recent 2023 Grammys after-party while wearing a black bodysuit.

Following this reports state that the star’s friends expressed concern for her health. They also pointed out how dangerous it was for the actress to lose so much weight quickly. The abrupt change followed Twain’s focus on weight loss and battle with body dysmorphia. The Canadian artist’s family friend discussed her new significance with Radar Online. They expressed concern for Twain’s physical standards as well. Even though they are accustomed to it, they are concerned by the “I Ain’t No Quitter” singer’s new appearance because it surprises them.

“Shania’s always been fixated on her body image, so there’s a real fear that she’s developed bad habits from trying to achieve unrealistic goals,” the alleged friend said in a statement to the news outlet. The physician’s report that the 57-year-old had lost over 30 pounds in two years sparked the source’s concerns.

Shania Twain Early Life

Sharon (née Morrison) and Clarence Edwards welcomed Eilleen Regina Edwards into the world on August 28, 1965, in Windsor, Ontario. Jill and Carrie Ann, her sisters, are her siblings. When she was two years old, her parents divorced, and her mother and daughters moved to Timmins, Ontario.

Mark was born to Sharon and Jerry Twain, an Ojibwa couple from the nearby Mattagami First Nation. Jerry legally renamed the girls’ last names Twain, after adopting them. Darryl was Jerry’s baby nephew, who Jerry and Sharon adopted when his mother passed away when Mark was a young child. Because of Twain’s relationship with Jerry, it has been falsely claimed in the media that she is Ojibwe.

Twain currently has a status card and is listed on the Temagami First Nation’s official band membership list. The singer applied for immigration to the US in 1991 after being offered a recording contract in Nashville. Shania was legally recognized then as having 50% Native American blood because her stepfather Jerry Twain is a full-blooded Ojibwe. The rights were granted to Native Americans in the Jay Treaty (1795).

Shania Twain Career Foundation

At the time, Campbell worked on an album for Canadian musician and current CKTB radio host Tim Denis. Twain contributed backing vocals to the song “Heavy on the Sunshine.” When Twain performed in Sudbury, Ontario, country singer Mary Bailey saw her and remarked, “I saw this little girl up on stage with a guitar, and it blew me away.