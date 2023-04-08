Are Nick And Jawahir From Too Hot To Handle Still Together? Find Out Everything You Need To Know About The Couple

Nick Kici and Jawahir Khalifa became the most decisive match in Too Hot to Handle season 4. Jawahir Kalifa is a model from Amsterdam who instantly started breaking rules and regulations and Nick is an American artist.

The two became the most significant couple in season 4. Fans of the couple have been eager to find out the current relationship status of the two celebrities.

Nick And Jawahir Relationship Journey

Nick and Jawahir were one of the most important couples in season 4 and were even crowned champions and went home with a cash reward as their fellow castmates were in support of them and even voted for the couple.

The couple attached through Lana’s trials in the retreat including Jawahir choosing Nick over the new model and Shawn’s contestants a date night despite her head turning.

Are Nick And Jawahir Still Together?

No, unfortunately, Nick and Jawahir are no longer in a relationship. Sadly the couple has gone separate ways and they still need to go strong if they wish to be together once more. Jawahir revealed to Metro.co.uk that despite traveling together after the end of the show and living together they have broken up.

The couple moved separate ways because they were both focused on their careers. It was also rumored that things went sour because Nick was focusing on his music while Jawahir focused on her modeling and trying to get into acting.

She revealed after the show ended they traveled to the United State to Bali where they both lived in London. And she further revealed that it was amazing. The couple was said to have lived together for almost seven months.

It was rumored the couple did many things together like climbing mountains and kayaking in Lake Michigan.

Why Did Nick And Jawahir Break Up?

Nick and Jawahir traveled to Bali before each other in London. While in Detroit Jawahir visited Nick’s family before they decided to go their separate ways. Before their break up Nick revealed in London about their time he stated that he got her heart broken.

Jawahir claimed that she suspected Nick cheated on her. She further stated that Nick would often flirt with girls in her presence and that he often deleted some text messages. She also stated that Nick on one occasion did not introduce her as his girlfriend.

Instead, he was busy chatting with girls She also revealed that she noticed a particular girl that he is always talking back and forth. Netflix released a video with multiple viewers eager to know if Nick and Jawahir got separated

Where Are Nick And Jawahir Now?

Nick and Jawahir have officially broken up and Nick is focusing on his music while Jawahir is focusing on modeling and trying to get a movie role. However, Nick said he enjoyed watching back at their relationship journey and also revealed they even spent part of the cash reward traveling together.