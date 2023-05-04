Gia Giudice Asserts that Her Aunt Melissa Gorga ‘Blocked’ Her on Social Media During a Dispute with Her Mother Teresa!

During the ongoing family conflict, Gia Giudice claims that her aunt, Melissa Gorga, “blocked” her on social media.

The 22-year-old reality star disclosed on the most recent episode of her mother Teresa Giudice’s podcast Namaste B$tches that she is unable to view Melissa’s Instagram page on three separate accounts.

“She blocked me on my public account, my private account, and my clothing line account,” Gia’s aunt was accused of doing.

“It was simply strange,” she explained. “One day, somebody told me she posted something about me, so I went to check, and I was like, ‘I’m blocked on everything,’ so I’m blocked from everything she posts.”

Gia stated that she discovered Melissa, 44, had barred her after her uncle Joe Gorga posted a video with her father Joe Giudice during an altercation in the Bahamas, where he currently resides.

In the February video’s comment section, Gia criticized her uncle’s post at the time, writing, “This is honestly hilarious considering you were with him for less than five minutes and we were able to film the interaction.”

“In the meantime, all you’ve done is disparage my father,” she added. “You are such an opportunist to take advantage of the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to see my father and use it for a blog post.”

People can affirm as of Wednesday that Melissa and Gia do not follow each other on Instagram. Gia does not presently follow Joe on the platform, though her uncle does.

In response to PEOPLE’s request for comment on Gia’s allegations that she was blocked on social media, a representative for Melissa did not immediately respond.

Nonetheless, a source close to the ensemble of The Real Housewives of New Jersey tells PEOPLE that Gia unfollowed Melissa first after she wrote her critical comment when they encountered her father in the Bahamas. Gia has made it abundantly obvious that she does not want a relationship with her aunt and uncle; Melissa and Joe are merely attempting to shield themselves from the negativity.”

In March, Gia admitted on an episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey that she blames Melissa and Joe, both 43, for the estrangement she feels from her cousins.

Gia said in a confessional after seeing the Gorga children at Dolores Catania’s annual charity baseball game, “Every time I see them it reminds me that I’m not able to be there for them as much as I would like to be.”

She added, “It almost feels like my Uncle Joe and Aunt Melissa are trying to drive a wedge between us, which is a feeling that does not sit well with me.”

Melissa and Joe have three children: 17-year-old daughter Antonia and 12- and 15-year-old sons Joey and Gino. Teresa has four daughters with Joe Giudice, her ex-husband. She also shares her home with Gabriella, 19, Milania, 17, and Audriana, 13.

Teresa, 50, and Melissa have not communicated for months. In August 2022, when Melissa and Joe Gorga did not attend Teresa’s wedding to Luis “Louie” Ruelas, their family dispute escalated in public view.

Two sources informed PEOPLE the following: Melissa and Joe canceled their attendance two days prior to the ceremony after false allegations regarding their marriage surfaced during filming. Teresa and Louie’s actions at the time influenced the Gorgas’ ultimate choice.

“Teresa betrayed them in an unforgivable manner,” said a source. They will not commemorate Teresa’s new marriage as long as she attempts to destroy theirs.

Melissa and Teresa have recently gotten into an argument after Teresa indicated that Melissa’s daughter Antonia was to blame for the family tensions on the most recent season of RHONJ.

In the most recent episode, Louie was captured on camera excluding Melissa and Joe from a pre-wedding celebration dinner. After listing the majority of their mutual acquaintances and dates, Louie told Teresa over the phone, “Except for Melissa and Joe, I’m not inviting them.”

Teresa bungled with her phone before removing him from speakerphone and informing him, “The camera is on and we’re filming, right?”

“Oh s–t… okay,” responded Louie.

In an effort to rectify the error, Teresa told him, “You must invite them.” You cannot welcome some people but not others.”