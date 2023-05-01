Dominic Purcell and Tish Cyrus Are Engaged: "A thousand times.... YES!"

Tish Cyrus is committed!

Saturday evening, the 55-year-old mother of Miley and Noah Cyrus announced on Instagram her engagement to Dominic Purcell.

“A thousand times… YES @dominicpurcell,” Tish wrote in the post’s caption, which accompanied two images of the ecstatic couple.

In the first photograph, Purcell, 53, has his arms around Tish’s midriff, and the engagement ring is prominently displayed. A second shot reveals Tish smiling and gazing at the camera as her Prison Break actor boyfriend leans in to kiss her cheek.

In November, Tish and Purcell made their Instagram relationship official after she posted a photo of them embracing. “Thanks for the cute photo @vijatm,” Tish wrote, adding a red heart emoji and tagging Purcell.

Later, she posted a quote that read, “In God’s perfect timing, everything will turn out right!” Adding her own words, Tish wrote, “That is sometimes hard to believe, but so TRUE.”

Tish later provided fans with an intimate glimpse at her holiday celebrations, which she shared with Purcell.

“What a magnificent beginning to the New Year! “Let’s go 2023 #mileysnewyearseveparty #thankful,” she wrote on Instagram at the time.

Related: Understanding Horse Racing Handicapping in India: A Guide to Handicapping in Horse Racing

Tish posted a photo of Purcell kissing her on the cheek at daughter Miley’s New Year’s Eve special, as well as photos with friends and of Brandi Cyrus, 30, and Miley performing.

The news of Tish’s engagement follows the announcement of her divorce from ex-husband Billy Ray Cyrus in April of last year. Tish filed for divorce in Williamson County, Tennessee, days prior to publishing a statement, citing “irreconcilable differences,” according to documents obtained by PEOPLE at the time.

Related: Thesparkshop.In: Flower-Style Casual Men’s Shirts with Long Sleeves and Slim-Fit Menswear!

“After 30 years, five incredible children, and a lifetime of memories, we have decided to go our separate ways — not with sadness, but with love in our hearts,” the couple said in an exclusive statement to PEOPLE through a family representative. “We have grown up together, raised a family of which we can be so proud, and now it is time for us to forge our own paths.”

“We will always be family, and we look forward to continuing to share a loving experience as companions and parents. We did not come to this decision lightly or quickly, but with so much going on in the world, we wanted to provide some clarity and closure so that we can remain focused on what is most essential,” the statement continued. With Love and optimism, Tish and Billy Ray Cyrus.

Tish and Billy Ray, both 61 years old, wed in 1993 and share Miley and Noah, both 23 years old and Braison, 28 years old. The actor also adopted Tish’s 35-year-old daughter Brandi and 34-year-old son Trace from a previous relationship.

November saw the announcement of Billy Ray’s engagement to Australian vocalist Firerose.