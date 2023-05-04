Kevin Hart Asserts that Jamie Foxx’s Health Has Made “Considerable Progress” Following a “Medical Complication”

Kevin Hart is sending his best wishes to Jamie Foxx, who is recovering from a health scare.

The comedian, 43, was featured on Tuesday’s episode of the Impulsive podcast, where he discussed Foxx’s health after his daughter, Corinne Foxx, revealed on Instagram on April 12 that he had suffered a “medical complication” the day before.

“I think the dope thing is that he’s getting better in his situation, and everybody’s prayers, love, energy, all that stuff is seen and felt,” Hart told hosts Logan Paul and Mike Majlak.

“I don’t know the details or the exact details as to what’s going on, but to my knowledge, there’s a lot of progression and a world of better,” he continued.

The Jumanji star expressed his “love, synergy, and energy” for Foxx, 55, since he is “needed” and “necessary.”

“I know he knows that, and I know he feels that because there’s been such an outpouring of support for him, and I can only hope that it continues,” Hart concluded.

According to multiple reports, the Oscar winner is progressively improving as he works toward recovery at a Georgia medical facility.

Friends of Foxx have publicly acknowledged the star’s secret health fight and given their best wishes, including Kerry Washington, LeBron James, Martin Lawrence, Tracy Morgan, and Steve Harvey.

Related: Gia Giudice Asserts that Her Aunt Melissa Gorga ‘Blocked’ Her on Social Media During a Dispute with Her Mother Teresa!

Foxx spoke out for the first time since his hospitalization on Wednesday, posting on Instagram, “Appreciate all the love!!!” “I’m grateful.”

On his Instagram Story, he also thanked Nick Cannon for filling in as host for the upcoming season of Beat Shazam: Live! “Thank you, my boy, @nickcannon. “I’ll see you all soon.”

Back in Action, Foxx’s Netflix project has also restarted filming, with a stunt duplicate and a photo double stepping in for the actor.