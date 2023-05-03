Jameela Jamil Blames the 2023 Met Gala on ‘Selective Cancellation Culture’

Jameela Jamil is speaking out against the Met Gala in 2023.

Just hours after the annual fundraising gala, The Good Place actress, 37, took to Instagram to express her thoughts on the event and its honoree, Karl Lagerfeld.

“Last night, Hollywood and fashion said the quiet part out loud when a lot of famous feminists chose to celebrate, at the highest level, a man who was so publicly cruel to women, fat people, immigrants, and sexual assault survivors,” Jamil explained. “And all the women’s publications and online viewers chose to gleefully ignore it.”

Related: Serena Williams Is Expecting a Child! Tennis Star and Husband Alexis Ohanian Are Expecting Their Second Child!

The body empowerment activist’s message comes after she originally expressed her displeasure with the event when the annual Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute benefit’s subject, “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” was revealed in September.

“Nobody has perfect morality, least of all me,” she continued, “but Jesus Christ, we had a year to course correct here, and not award the greatest accolade conceivable to a known racist…… everyone just determined that when it’s *convenient*, we can separate the art from the creator. And there is one rule for us and another for everyone else. We gave up our right to be taken seriously about anything essential last night.”

Related: Understanding Horse Racing Handicapping in India: A Guide to Handicapping in Horse Racing

In the caption of the post, she explained her motivation for publicly voicing her thoughts on the event: “This isn’t about cancel culture.” It has nothing to do with Karl. It’s about demonstrating, in the most explicit way possible, how selective cancel culture exists within liberal politics. It is about demonstrating why people do not trust liberals. Because of such shady practices and double standards.”

She concluded the caption, “The general public online participated and were entirely complicit in the erasure of the truth last night.”

Though the Gala was founded in 1948, it was not until the 1970s that it began to center its exhibits on a theme. Previous themes have included 2019’s “Camp: Notes on Fashion,” which featured over-the-top, kitschy looks that pushed fashion’s boundaries, and 2021’s “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” which celebrated America’s expressive qualities.

Many attendees at Monday’s event dressed in tribute to the late fashion designer, including Chloe Fineman, who accessorized her look with a bedazzled pink cat-shaped clutch, and Gigi Hadid, who wore cat-eyed makeup.