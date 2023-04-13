Erin’s Opera Alchemy: A Transformative Performance

Erin Oprea was given credit for “Her Hot Bod.” Erin is described as a “personal fitness guru” by the Huffington Post. Her work with celebrities has been featured on Oprah, and virtually every television network, with her celebrity clients’ new fit and looks. Erin, born in Sacramento and raised in San Diego and Nashville, began playing football and working out at a young age. She felt compelled to assist others in becoming physically fit, and at 18, she received her first certification as a personal trainer. She accepted the challenge that the United States Marine Corps could provide her and enlisted at 20. After nine years of service, Erin made history when she was appointed to lead the first female infantry platoon in a war zone. And including two tours in Iraq. She became even more aware of the importance of physical fitness and nutrition while serving our country.

Erin Opera Transforming

I never imagined my strength transformation journey would begin at 45, despite a life dedicated to fitness—27 years of personal training, nine years in the Marine Corps, and two years in Iraq. I began personal training at 18 (I am a Nashville-based celebrity personal trainer and the founder of the Pretty Muscles fitness app).

My fitness philosophy has always been simple: Learn to live a healthy, balanced lifestyle that you can maintain indefinitely. Health is not a one-time event. You can learn to love life while working on becoming the best version of yourself. The race is won by going slowly and steadily.

I’ve always been consistent. I’ve never participated in a fitness competition. I never intended to change my body until a series of injuries prompted me to embark on a significant strength transformation journey.

Erin Opera Early Life

Erin was recertified in 2006 and immediately began training an elite group of clients using her unique fitness and nutrition plans. And she began training top business executives, celebrities, and others who lead busy lives but care about their appearance and health.

She trains privately, one-on-one, in her home, and on the road as needed. Since early 2007, Erin has been Carrie Underwood’s trainer. Erin has earned the title “Trainer to the Stars” after working with celebrities such as Kasey Musgraves, Maren Morris, and Carrie Underwood.

Erin recognises that her background, experience, discretion, and friendliness are the foundations of her success. She currently resides in Nashville with her husband, Sean and two sons. They are significantly involved in football, sports and other family activities.

Erin Opera Career Foundations

Regarding strength and training, the Marine Corps combat veteran and Nashville-based instructor knows what she’s talking about. Opera trains country music stars such as Kelsea Ballerini, Kacey Musgraves, Maren Morris, Lauren Alaina, and Florida Georgia Line. Still, she was once selected to lead the first all-female infantry platoon in a war zone. She attributes her current identity to her military background.

Opera started the New Year by speaking with Fox News about health and wellness. Including her tips for sticking to fitness resolutions, keeping her A-list clients motivated, and what the Marines taught her. No, it does not. I wanted to be a cop, then a PE teacher, and then I started college and realised I didn’t like kids all that much.

Then I wanted to work in personal training because it’s similar to being a physical education teacher, but with adults! When I was 18, I became certified and then joined the Marine Corps, which I did for nine years. When I was released, I began training at another gym. Then I divorced and realised I couldn’t support my children with training, which was my intention. Everyone said I couldn’t do it, but I said, “Yes, I can.”