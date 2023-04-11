Blac Chyna’s Before and After Update: The Impressive Transformation

American model, actress, and socialite Blac Chyna was born Angela Renée White on May 11, 1988. She first gained notoriety in 2010 as Nicki Minaj’s stunt double in the Kanye West music video for the song “Monster.” She received more media coverage after Drake name-dropped her in the song “Miss Me” that same year, which led to her appearing in several magazines, including Dimepiece, Straight Stuntin, and Black Men’s Magazine. In 2014, she opened a beauty parlour in Encino, Los Angeles, and her makeup line, “Lashed by Blac Chyna.” Since then, she has appeared in various media outlets, such as her reality television programs, Rob & Chyna and The Real Blac Chyna.

After having her butt and breasts reduced, Blac Chyna is on a mission to transform her life as she gets rid of her facial fillers and gets back to her natural shape. The reality star, 34, recently announced her intentions to stop producing content for the X-rated subscription-based streaming service, OnlyFans, where she reportedly earned a staggering $240 million in 2021. This announcement came in addition to her dramatic makeover.

The mother-of-two, who has more than 16.6 million Instagram followers, said on the Jason Lee Show this week, “I don’t do OnlyFans anymore — I don’t do it anymore at all.” I’m just making all kinds of changes to who I am. She continued by labelling the website and business of selling explicit pictures of herself as a “dead end” and asserting that she is “worth way more than that.”

The former Rob and Chyna star added that she partially deactivated her account to “set an example” for her children, Dream Kardashian, 6, and King Cairo Stevenson, 10.

Blac Chyna Early Life

Tyga, a rapper, asked Blac Chyna to join him on tour in 2011, but she declined. Blac Chyna appeared in the music video for his “Rack City” song in December 2011. They started dating in December 2011, and in October 2012, they gave birth to a son. They broke up in 2014 when Tyga started dating Kylie Jenner, which resulted in several online fights between Jenner and Blac Chyna that were resolved in 2016 when Blac Chyna began dating Jenner’s half-brother, Rob Kardashian. She gave birth to their daughter in November 2016.

Kardashian revealed that he and Blac Chyna had broken up on his Instagram post in December 2016. A few days later, they got back together but split up again in February 2017. In July 2017, Blac Chyna obtained a temporary restraining order against Kardashian after he shared sexually suggestive images of her on social media.

Blac Chyna sued the Kardashians for defamation for more than $100 million in October 2017. In April 2022, the trial commenced. No damages were given to Chyna after the jury’s decision in favour of the Kardashian family on May 2, 2022.

Blac Chyna Career Foundation

Blac Chyna gained popularity while stripping at King of Diamonds, a well-known club in Miami. Radio host Angela Yee said she appeared “like someone who was going to be famous.” In “Miss Me” from 2010, Drake mentioned her by name. As she gained popularity, magazines like Dimepiece, Straight Stuntin, and Black Men’s Magazine hired her to model for their covers. Later that year, she was hired as Nicki Minaj’s stunt double in Kanye West’s song “Monster.”

Blac Chyna has had numerous operations throughout her career, increasing the size of her breasts and buttocks. She has also had surgery to shrink the size of her chest. She enrolled in JLS Professional Make-Up Artist School in February 2013. Blac opened “88fin,” an online store with new clothing and merchandise from her clothing line of the same name, in December 2013. Blac also introduced her line of adhesive eyelashes that month under the name “Lashed by Blac Chyna.”