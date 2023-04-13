Applying for a Business Line of Credit: 7 Things to Consider

Does your tiny company require funding? Although company credit might be your first idea, it might not be the best choice. A firm line of credit can give you money and flexibility.

Consider the amount you need, how long you’ll repay the debt, and the goal of the funds when choosing a funding option. Do you need a modest loan for an inexpensive buy, such as a PC for your company, that you can repay quickly? The most practical solution is undoubtedly a company credit card. Is a large, long-term undertaking (like replacing all the machinery in a factory) beyond the scope of your current financial resources (say, by a factor of ten)? The lengthier payback periods and larger loan amounts available through bank loans for businesses make them a good choice for funding long-term endeavors.

A business line of credit is a form of financing that provides access to funds in an amount between that of a credit card and a loan, making it an ideal middle ground. A line of credit is a type of financing frequently used by businesses to meet temporary funding requirements. If a big source payment takes 90 days, you could use a line of credit to meet your costs.

Before applying for a firm line of credit, consider these seven things.

How does it work?

Lines of credit for businesses are ongoing, like credit cards. Your credit card allows you to borrow and reborrow money. If you use $10,000 of your work credit account, you can’t get more. You can borrow $2,500 again without reapplying for credit after you’ve given back $2,500 of the total.

For what words do you ask?

Be well-versed in the fine print of any credit account you’re considering asking for. In what increments are funds due? In what timeframe are loan repayments expected to take place? Is there a penalty for early payment? Payments on a company line of credit can sometimes be made weekly as opposed to regularly, like most business loans.

To what extent does it cost?

Consider interest, fees, and fines before borrowing from your company’s credit card. Ask:

To what extent does the interest rate fluctuate? What would you do if loan rates increased, assuming the latter?

Can you explain the consequences of a payment delay? Is there a chance that your interest rate might increase? Can you expect any sort of fine?

Is the line of credit free if not used?

How soon are monies made available?

If you stumble into a cash flow emergency and need to make payments quickly, having quick access to your credit account is a must. The funds from some commercial lines of credit are available the very next working day, while the funds from others may take a bit longer to reach you.

How safe or risky is it to take out a line of credit for my company?

In order to qualify for a secured business line of credit, which is usually provided by banks, you must put up assets like tools, equipment, or merchandise as security. (Think of it as a home-equity line of credit, but without the use of your property as security.) Unsecured business lines of credit are simpler to obtain because they don’t necessitate assets; however, they typically carry higher interest rates.

Where do I find the criteria?

A company line of credit is subject to stricter criteria when applying at a bank. They might require collateral for an unsecured line of credit, or they might not accept a startup at all. Lines of credit can also be obtained from independent lenders, who tend to have looser criteria. The scheme may demand a minimal salary or years in business. Before applying, be sure to research the lending institution’s specific criteria.

If I open a company line of credit, will that help my credit score?

As you use the line of credit, prudent credit management, like paying your credit card fee on time, will boost your company’s credit rating. This can pave the way for future borrowing opportunities, such as increased access to credit lines.

Apply for a firm credit card even if you don’t need one. It’s easier to get cash flow support when money isn’t tight. A business line of credit can protect your small business from late client payments, slow sales months, and unexpected tax expenses.