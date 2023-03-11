The Dig Whisper Cesar Millan’s Net Worth Unleashed

César Felipe Millán Favela (born August 27, 1969) is a dog trainer from Mexico. He is best known for his Emmy-nominated television series Dog Whisperer, which he co-created with Cesar Millan and aired in over 80 countries from 2004 to 2012. Millan is a New York Times best-selling author who also has a dog product line and instructional DVDs. Prior to The Dog Whisperer, Millan specialised in rehabilitating severely aggressive dogs and established the Dog Psychology Center[8] in South Los Angeles (2002–2008). Millan’s first three books, including Cesar’s Way, were all New York Times bestsellers, selling two million copies in the United States and 14 other countries.

Cesar Millan’s Net Worth

Millan is currently worth around $20 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. His financial success stems from the dog expert empire he’s built. Millan is well-known for his popular television show Dog Whisperer with Cesar Millan (which earned two Emmy nominations). While his exact salary is unknown.

The show provided numerous other financial opportunities, such as training programmes, books, merchandise, and gadgets. He is the most recent co-founder of the Halo Collar. Millan shared a variety of training tips for introducing pets to babies and calming dogs around visitors in an interview with PureWow.

Millan also founded the Cesar Millan Foundation (formerly the Millan Foundation). The organisation, according to its official website, is dedicated to “connecting youth with animals better to understand their instincts, energy, and selves.”

Also Read: Astonishing Net Worth of Sharon Stone: All You Need to Know

Cesar Millan’s Early Life

Millan was born on August 27, 1969, in rural Culiacán, Sinaloa, Mexico, to Felipe Millán Guillen and Mara Teresa Favela. Millán grew up on a farm in Sinaloa, where his grandfather, Teodoro Millán ngulo, was a tenant farmer. He was known as el Perrero, or “the dog herder,” because of his natural affinity for dogs. Later, the family relocated to Mazatlán.

Millan entered the United States illegally when he was 21, knowing no English and with only US$100. In a July 2018 interview with long-time friend Jada Pinkett Smith, Millan described his harrowing journey. On crime along the border with Mexico: “When you arrive at the border, you will see people who want to take advantage of you. That’s when you start learning about the streets. But that’s a different set of lanes. They can sell you. They will kill you for your organs.

That has a better chance than jumping it.” Border Patrol in the United States: “I let the border patrol catch me many times because Americans feed you. So they feed you when they catch you. Mexican cops do not feed you.” Millan met Jada Pinkett Smith shortly after arriving in Los Angeles and told her about his dreams of working with pets on television.

Also Read: Fortune of WWE Star Seth Rollins: A Look Into Seth Rollins Net Worth

Cesar’s Career Foundation

Millan’s first job in America was at a dog grooming salon. Later, he founded the Pacific Point Canine Academy. When Millan was working as a limousine driver, Jada Pinkett Smith became one of his first clients and supporters, providing him with an English tutor for a year. Millan then established the Dog Psychology Center, a two-acre (0.81 ha) facility in South Los Angeles that specialises in working with large breed dogs.

The Dog Psychology Center relocated to Santa Clarita, California, in 2009. Millan also opened an East Coast clinic in Davie, Florida, near Fort Lauderdale, at the Country Inn Pet Resort. Millan worked with MPH Entertainment, Inc. in 2002 to develop a television pilot for Dog Whisperer. A reality television series that follows Millan as he works in the field of dog rehabilitation, following a profile in the Los Angeles Times.

The series premiered on the National Geographic Channel on September 13, 2004. And was later moved to the Nat Geo WILD channel. During its first season, the show became National Geographic’s No. 1 show and was broadcast in over eighty countries around the world. On September 15, 2012, the final episode of the show aired in the United States.