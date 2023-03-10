Astonishing Net Worth of Sharon Stone: All You Need to Know

Sharon Vonne Stone (born March 10, 1958) is an actress from the United States. She became one of the most popular sex symbols of the 1990s after primarily playing femme fatales and women of mystery on film and television. She has received numerous honours, including a Primetime Emmy Award, a Golden Globe Award, and an Academy Award nomination. In 1995, she received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and in 2005, she was named Officer of the Order of Arts and Letters in France (Commander in 2021). Stone made her film debut as an extra in Woody Allen’s dramedy Stardust Memories (1980), and her first speaking role was in Wes Craven’s horror film Deadly Blessing (1981).

Sharon Stone’s Net Worth

Sharon Stone is a $60 million net-worth American actress, producer, and former model. She appeared out of nowhere in 1992, when her no-holds-barred performance in “Basic Instinct” catapulted her to fame. She had already enjoyed a successful modelling career and had turned a few heads with roles in film and television projects such as, “Magnum, P.I.”, “T.J. Hooker”, “War and Remembrance”, and “Total Recall”.

However, “Basic Instinct” launched her international career and established her as one of the most popular actresses of the 1990s. She played various roles in film and television, earning an Oscar nomination for her work in “Casino” and an Emmy Award for her guest starring role on “The Practice” in 2003.

She’s also been nominated for several Golden Globes and, interestingly, three Razzie Awards for Worst Actress. Her career slowed slightly in the early 2000s after she had surgery for a subarachnoid haemorrhage, a type of stroke characterised by bleeding in the area surrounding the brain.

Sharon Stone’s Early Life

Sharon Vonne Stone was born in Meadville, Pennsylvania, on March 10, 1958. Stone was considered academically gifted as a child and began second grade at five. In 1975, she graduated from high school. Rock won the title of Miss Crawford County, Pennsylvania, and was a candidate for Miss Pennsylvania while attending the Edinboro University of Pennsylvania.

One of the pageant judges advised her to drop out of school and relocate to New York City to pursue a career as a fashion model. Stone left Pennsylvania in 1977 to live with an aunt in New Jersey. Four days later, she signed with the Ford Modeling Agency in New York and went on to appear in television commercials for fast food restaurants and cosmetics companies.

Stone decided to stop modelling in the 1980s to pursue acting, and she landed a small role in Woody Allen’s film “Stardust Memories.” Her next significant role was in the 1984 film “Irreconcilable Differences.” She appeared in “Action Jackson” and “King Solomon’s Mines” for the rest of the 1980s.

Sharon Stone’s Personal Life

On the set of “The Vegas Strip War,” a TV movie he produced and starred in 1984, Stone met television producer Michael Greenburg. They married the following year. Greenberg also made “Allan Quatermain and the Lost City of Gold,” in which Stone starred. They divorced in 1990 after splitting up in 1989.

Stone met William MacDonald in 1993 while filming “Sliver” with Billy Baldwin. He was in charge of the film’s production. He divorced his wife and proposed to Stone. In 1994, they broke it off, and she returned the engagement ring via FedEx. She married Bob Wagner, the first assistant director on the 1994 film “The Quick and the Dead,” in 1994.

Stone and Wagner married. Stone married Phil Bronstein, executive editor of the “San Francisco Examiner” and later the “San Francisco Chronicle,” on Valentine’s Day 1998. In the year 2000, they adopted a son, Roan Joseph Bronstein. When the couple divorced in 2004, Bronstein was granted primary custody of Roan. Stone had visitation privileges.