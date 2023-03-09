Fortune of WWE Star Seth Rollins: A Look Into Seth Rollins Net Worth

Colby Daniel Lopez (born May 28, 1986) is a professional wrestler from the United States. He is signed to WWE and competes on the Raw brand as Seth “Freakin” Rollins or simply Seth Rollins. He is regarded as one of the greatest professional wrestlers of his generation, owing to his in-ring ability and ability to reinvent his on-screen character. Before joining WWE, Lopez wrestled for Ring of Honor (ROH) as Tyler Black and was a member of the Age of the Fall stable with Jimmy Jacobs. During his time in ROH, he won the ROH World Championship once, the ROH World Tag Team Championship twice, and the Survival of the Fittest tournament in 2009.

Seth Rollin’s Net Worth

Seth Rollins has an estimated net worth of $9 million. His earnings come from both his wrestling and film careers. In addition, he owns 392 Dport, a coffee shop in his hometown of Iowa. Seth Rollins made his acting debut in Sharknado: The 4th Awakens in 2016. He has also appeared in The Jetsons, WWE: Robo-WrestleMania (2017), and Armed Response (2017). He has also appeared on popular television shows such as Good Morning America and The Daily Show.

Seth Rollin’s Life

Rollins was a top star for Ring Of Honor, a small American wrestling promotion with a cult following, long before he was running through WWE competition. Big names like Daniel Bryan, AJ Styles, and Roderick Strong were there to support him. He was known as Tyler Black then and held the World Championship for 210 days.

Rollins made his WWE debut with Florida Championship Wrestling, the company’s developmental territory (FCW). WWE made him the inaugural NXT champion after he was impressed with his excellent wrestling skills and pleasant personality. He was seen as the company’s future. As a result, after losing his NXT title to Big E, he made his WWE main roster debut as a member of one of the most dominant groups in the company’s history, The Shield.

Dean Ambrose and Roman Reigns were also part of the group. Their feud with the legendary WWE faction Evolution would catapult them to new heights. Soon after, however, Seth Rollins completed one of the big heels turns in WWE history by betraying his Shield brothers to join forces with The Authority led by Triple H.

Seth Rollin’s Achievements

Seth Rollins has received numerous awards in the WWE. He is a two-time WWE champion, two-time Universal Champion, two-time Intercontinental Champion, one-time United States Champion, six-time WWE/Raw Tag Team Champion, 2014 Money In The Bank winner, 2015 Superstar of the Year, and 2019 Royal Rumble winner. He also served as the face of the WWE 2k18 video game.

Rollin’s Charities and Foundations

Seth Rollins is a regular donor to the Make-A-Wish Foundation, which grants the wishes of children with life-threatening diseases. He also contributes significantly to the WWE-sponsored charity Connor’s Cure. He famously gave the desire of a little boy named Sebastian, who had Spina Bifida, a spinal cord dysfunction, and filled the child’s life with joy for the time he was with him.

Rollin’s Wrestlemania Record

Seth has a stellar track record on the biggest stage of all. He has a 6-2 win-loss history at WrestleMania, with his first WWE Championship victory coming in the main event. He cashed his Money in the Bank contract in a match between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar. At WrestleMania, he’s faced stars like Triple H, The Miz, and Brock Lesnar.

Rollin’s Style and Persona

Lopez’s WWE ring name is a nod to punk rocker Henry Rollins. Rollins used a superkick to a kneeling opponent named Avada Kedavra as a finisher during his time in FCW. Rollins has used the Curb Stomp, also known as the Stomp, as a finishing move for most of his WWE career.

However, the movement would be banned by WWE in March 2015, as chairman Vince McMahon thought the Curb Stomp was too “cruel”. Rollins began using the training again in January 2018. Rollins used the Pedigree, and a jumping knee strike called the Ripcord Knee as a finishing move.