Angelina Pivarnick Accepts Vinny Tortorella’s Proposal While Her ‘Jersey Shore’ Co-Stars Cheer, ‘100 Times Over, Yes!’

The engaged Angelina Pivarnick!

On Thursday’s episode of the MTV reality series, The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Vinny Tortorella proposed to the 36-year-old. The woman answered yes.

“I adore you a lot. While the rest of the Jersey Shore group looked on in stunned silence, he told Angelina, “There are many things in life that aren’t guaranteed, but one that I’ve learned since I met you is loving you is gonna be guaranteed for the rest of my life.

“If there’s anything beyond life, I want us to love each other, do everything — good, bad, little, big — I’ll always have your back, and I know you’ll have my back,” he added. “I want to experience everything with you. I want to grow old with you. Together, as one, I wouldn’t want to go through it with anybody else.

He took the ring box out and got down on one knee, saying, “My best friend, I love you so much and I just wanted to give you something.” “Ang, you know I love you, and I hope you’ll marry me.”

Angelina finally accepted the proposal, despite her first surprise. She said to her new fiancé, “100 times over, yes, babe!”

Apart from a jokingly salty Vinny Guadagnino who seemed annoyed that the proposal had interfered with his birthday celebrations, the rest of her castmates were pleased for her. However, they couldn’t help but make fun of their brief relationship.

Related: Becca Kufrin, a Former ‘Bachelorette,’ Is Pregnant and Expecting a Child with Thomas Jacobs!

“We only just met him yesterday!” Pauly, What the f—? “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio joked to the group before confessing. Wow, I can’t believe this just happened.

You should know that she recently destroyed her wedding gown! Later, he made a joke to the group, “Now she’s gonna have to buy another one.

Jenni “JWoww” In a confessional, Farley admitted to being “shocked” as well, saying, “Holy f—ing s—. I’m stunned; I didn’t realize they were even this serious.

“I mean, I really like the guy, so amazing, Ang!” Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi continued. What the f—, though? He and I just met.

“This is a completely unexpected development for the squad. Like, the divorce party was yesterday. proceed directly to a proposal? It’s crazy,” said Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino.

Related: Tom Sandoval Slams ‘Ridiculous’ Claims of An Open Relationship with Raquel While the Cast of ‘VPR’ Discusses His ‘Weird’ Ties to The Actress!

When asked about the unexpected turn of events, Angelina replied in a confessional, “If you would have told me that I would have my divorce party last night and now I’m engaged officially, I would tell you right now you’re full of dog s—.”

She excitedly announced to the cameras that she was getting married once more while putting out her new diamond ring, “But here I am, engaged.”

On last week’s show, Vinny went to a producer and said that he had “a little bit” that he needed “help with,” before correcting himself and saying: “Well, not a little something. I’ve been considering doing something important.

He said, “I just want to make sure it goes well, but I need some help. Would it be okay if I told you about it? Vinny nervously said that he has been “planning” a surprise for Angelina after the producer agreed. After that, he said, “I wanted to get engaged.”

The US Sun first revealed the couple’s relationship in February. They first appeared on the red carpet on February 7 at the premiere party for The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

On social media, Angelina hasn’t been very outspoken about her romance, but she did recently tweet a since-deleted picture of the two kissing each other’s cheeks in an embrace. On Monday, the MTV actress also posted a picture of the couple together, showing her perched on Vinny’s lap.

Related: Sheryl Underwood Weight Loss: How She Shed Pounds and Found Happiness!

Chris Larangeira, Angelina’s first husband, filed for divorce in February 2022, two years into their union, citing “irreconcilable differences.” Chris and Angelina were previously wed. (Although Angelina filed her lawsuit in January 2021, it was dismissed in September.)

Both Jersey Shore: Family Vacation and All-Star Store featured storylines around Angelina’s marital problems with Larangeira. She subsequently revealed to PEOPLE that she didn’t feel like Chris was on her side, which was “a big reason” for the breakdown of their marriage.

“That is wholly responsible for getting us to this point. It’s regrettable. That is sad. I weep a lot. For me, everything has been incredibly sad and difficult. People don’t seem to understand how difficult it has been for me, she previously stated.