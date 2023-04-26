Sheryl Underwood Weight Loss: How She Shed Pounds and Found Happiness!

Key Takeaways Sheryl Underwood Weight Loss

Sheryl Patrice Underwood is a comedian, actress, and television presenter from the United States. As the only female finalist in the 1989 Miller Lite Comedy Search, she rose to prominence in the world of comedy.

As she celebrated her 59th birthday on Friday’s episode of The Talk, the co-host revealed to the studio audience the emotional voyage that led her to this point.

“This is my birthday body,” she proclaimed. “As you all are aware, I’ve lost 95 pounds and made major life adjustments. I was not healthy, but I want to live a very long time and remain on this stage for a very long time. Thus, I labored diligently with my doctors. I accomplished what I needed to do, and I just wanted to be able to wear a stylish but form-fitting dress to represent the effort I put forth.”

To make the moment even more special, Underwood decided to do something she claims she has never done before on the program.

“I’m about to do something I’ve never done on this program in the 25 to 30 years I’ve been on The Talk. She said, “I’m about to cross my legs.” “This is how you’re all supposed to do it!”

Underwood adds, “You must change your lifestyle, it’s not just one thing.” It’s everything that can… transform your life.”

In an interview with People, Underwood revealed in greater detail that losing weight was “really difficult,” but ultimately worthwhile.

“I was aware that I was accumulating weight. She told the publication, “I could see it, and I knew something was happening with my health.” “And in all the years I’ve been here, you’ve never seen me cross my legs in any of the footage,” she said.

She explained that crossing her legs for the first time on the program “felt incredible.” “Natalie, Amanda, and I are sisters in this, and I simply wished to follow their example. Therefore, we now nickname it “the Natalie.”