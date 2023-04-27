Becca Kufrin, a Former ‘Bachelorette,’ Is Pregnant and Expecting a Child with Thomas Jacobs!

Bachelorette alum Thomas Jacobs and Becca Kufrin are expecting a child.

Wednesday, the reality personality, 33, and her fiancé, 30, announced their pregnancy on their respective Instagram accounts. The couple revealed that they will be welcoming a fifth family member in the autumn by posing with their two canine furbabies and a strip of ultrasound photos.

“Party of 5 coming September 2023,” the couple wrote alongside a series of photos of them showing off baby pictures to their dogs and Thomas cradling a tiny San Diego Padres onesie with pride. “We can’t wait to meet you, embrace you, and watch you grow, Little Bebe. “Mom and Dad already love you to the moon and back.”

A video from Kufrin’s actual ultrasound appointment, exhibiting the baby’s movement on the screen, concluded the series of images.

Kufrin also included the humorous hashtag “#pregnantnotpasta” in his post.

Both Kufrin and Jacobs are expecting their first (human) offspring with this pregnancy.

They initially struck it off after meeting on Bachelor in Paradise in 2021 but broke up during the season finale. By October 2021, they were a couple sharing all of their sweetest moments on social media, having gotten back together.

In the spring of 2022, the couple became engaged, signaling Kufrin’s third engagement. She became engaged to Arie Luyendyk Jr. on The Bachelor before accepting Garrett Yrigoyen’s proposal on her own season of The Bachelorette.

Due to the role reversal, the engagement of Kufrin and Jacobs received additional attention: Kufrin was the one who proposed to Jacobs. However, the couple became engaged again in October 2022 after Jacobs planned his own proposal.

“The thought, care, and enthusiasm he put into his proposal meant everything to me. “He spent weeks preparing it,” Kufrin told PEOPLE at the time.