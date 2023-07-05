Zahid Hamidi Net Worth: Exploring the Wealth of A Prominent Malaysian Politician!

Zahid Hamidi is a well-known figure in Malaysian politics who has held prominent positions throughout his career. As the former Deputy Prime Minister and leader of the United Malays National Organisation (UMNO), his influence and fortune have piqued the interest of numerous individuals. This article examines Zahid Hamidi’s sources of income and financial standing to determine his net worth.

Zahid Hamidi: His Family and Net Worth

Since December 2022, Malaysian politician Zahid Hamidi has served as Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Rural and Regional Development. Born in Bagan Datuk, Perak on January 4, 1953, Zahid is the eldest of nine siblings, including seven sons and two daughters.

His mother, Tuminah Abdul Jalil, passed away on October 1, 2011, in her birthplace of Sungai Nipah Darat, Bagan Datoh, from a stroke and heart complications.

She was treated at the Tuanku Mizan Armed Forces Hospital in Kuala Lumpur prior to her passing. Notably, both of Ahmad Zahid bin Hamidi’s parents have Indonesian ancestry. Chen Jin Ting, of Chinese descent, was Ahmad Zahid bin Hamidi’s adoptive father during his upbringing.

During his elementary school years, he sold ice cream for six years with his foster family. In 1999, just over ten days after that year’s general election, Zahid’s father passed away. In response to accusations that he was anti-Chinese, he asked, “Am I anti-Chinese when my adoptive father is Chinese?”

The estimated net worth of the Malaysian politician is $5 million. However, there is no information regarding his salary or investments.

Zahid Hamidi speaks standard Malay, the Perak Malay dialect, and Javanese fluently.

Even though he has a functional understanding of English, his command of the language is not as robust. In addition, Hamidi has some knowledge of Mandarin.

Who Is Zahid Hamidi Wife Hamidah Khamis?

Hamidah Khamis, who was born in Perak, Federation of Malaya (Malaysia), on October 31, 1955, is married to Zahid Hamidi.

Since 3 December 2022, she has held the position alongside Ruziah Mohd Tahir as the spouse of the incumbent Deputy Prime Minister. Hamidah Khamis was previously the spouse of the Deputy Prime Minister between July 29, 2015, and May 9, 2018.

As the spouse of the Deputy Prime Minister, Hamidah Khamis, a Malaysian citizen, remains an influential political figure.

Together, she and Dato’ Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi have been blessed with five children: three males and two daughters. On September 23, 2022, Zahid was exonerated of forty counts of bribery related to a visa program and seven charges of alleged bribery during his time as interior minister.