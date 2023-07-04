Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky ‘Separated’ After 27 Years of Marriage (exclusive)

After 27 years of marriage, PEOPLE can confirm that Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky are no longer together.

Kyle and Mauricio have been separated for some time but are still residing under the same roof, a close friend of the couple tells PEOPLE. They’re still getting along OK while they decide what’s best for themselves and their kids.

Richards, then 54, and Umansky, then 53, first crossed paths in a bar in 1994. Richards had a 34-year-old daughter named Farrah Brittany (née Aldjufrie) with her first husband, Guraish Aldjufrie, but they were divorced at the time.

They were engaged later that year, and by the following year, they were married and welcomed their first of three daughters, Alexia (now 27), Sophia (now 23), and Portia (now 15).

When Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills debuted in 2010, the world was introduced to their family for the first time. Since Richards has been a regular on the show for the past 12 years, the couple has repeatedly assured viewers that they are witnessing their actual relationship.

We’re the same whether or not there are cameras present. Umansky told PEOPLE in March 2013 that the group is “super real” because “we know each other and we’re real.” We don’t have anything to conceal,” they said. We’ve had this conversation before, and we’ve dealt with our worst secrets.

Richards’ family problems were played out on film, and Umansky was there for her, especially in season 12.

The real estate agent said to E! News in November 2022, “I have always just been 100 percent supportive of her, no matter what she does.” I’m totally on board with a reconciliation [with her sister Kathy Hilton] if she wants one. I fully respect her decision to keep things going for a while if she is not yet ready to reconcile.

Richards and Umansky appeared more in love than ever as they celebrated their silver wedding anniversary in January of 2021.

Richards said at the time to Bravo Insider, “It means so much, and it’s something that we’re both incredibly proud of.” I consider it to be one of my greatest achievements. Being married for 25 years is a huge deal in this area, so I find it very refreshing [laughs]. We take great pride in being positive examples to our young ladies.

“Yeah, I mean, this means a lot,” Umansky said. In all candor, I can’t say that I’ve noticed any difficulty, and it doesn’t seem to have been that long. So, everything has been wonderful and lovely. And you can be sure that I aim to devote the rest of my life to her. So, here’s hoping for at least another quarter-century, and preferably another half-century.

After denying reports that his marriage was in trouble after his wife was pictured without her wedding ring, Mauricio has now confirmed that the couple had separated.

Umansky said, “We’re not getting divorced,” during an April episode of the Two Ts In a Pod podcast hosted by Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave and Tamra Judge. I mean, it’s just stupid. That one dumb news item was published, and then the ladies all got together to discuss it on The Housewives, and now it’s a plot point.

According to Umansky, both he and Richards will explicitly address the rumors on the upcoming season of the RHOBH.