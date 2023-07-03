Kourtney Kardashian Reveals Pregnancy Cravings and Abandons Dietary Restriction for Sexual Reveal!

Kourtney Kardashian has been giving in to her cravings, even when they don’t fit with what she’s supposed to eat.

The 44-year-old pregnant Kardashians star is known for eating clean and not eating gluten. But while she was pregnant with her fourth child, her first with husband Travis Barker, she chose to have fun at her sex reveal party, which she wrote about on her lifestyle website Poosh.

“In a move that had never been done before, Kourtney said she had NO DIETARY LIMITATIONS,” Poosh said in a party report on Sunday, July 2. “She just wanted to eat the best food she could find and give in to her cravings.”

Chef K’s menu had “nachos, popcorn, chicken nuggets, corn dogs, hot dogs, sliders, pizza,” among other things. At the gender reveal party on June 24, where they found out they’re having a boy, Kardashian also made sure to have “vegan options for everything for Travis.”

Kardashian had Mason, 13, Penelope, 10, and Reign, 8, with her ex-husband Scott Disick before she got married to the drummer in May 2022. Barker, who is 47, has a 19-year-old son named Landon and a 17-year-old daughter named Alabama with his ex-wife, Shanna Moakler. Atiana, Moakler’s 24-year-old daughter with Oscar De La Hoya, sees the rock star as a father figure.

On June 16, Kardashian told Travis at a Blink-182 show in Los Angeles that she was pregnant. She did this by holding up a “Travis, I’m Pregnant” poster, which was a nod to the band’s “All the Small Things” music video.

One week later, they told everyone what their child was. Barker played the drums, which sent a bunch of blue streamers into the air.

“Little drummer boy coming soon,” the founder of Lemme wrote in the caption of an Instagram picture of the event.

Poosh says that the reveal party was only planned 48 hours ahead of time. Two nights before the event, the couple called Corrie Mendes, an event planner, to work out the arrangements.

The small party came together quickly. Travis’ drums, balloons, and baby’s breath flowers were used as decorations. The stage was made by Blink-182’s production designer, John McGuire. The crowd sat on wooden stadium seats set up around road cases to watch the show.

Many guests thought Kardashian was having a girl, so the blue streamers were a big surprise. However, the fact that she didn’t stick to her normal gluten-free and dairy-free diet may have been the biggest surprise of all. Kardashian has said many times that the way she eats makes her family feel the best.

She told Health Magazine in 2020, “We don’t eat gluten or dairy at my house because my skin is very sensitive and dairy makes it worse.” I like the keto diet, but I’m not on it right now. I saw that my body was getting better.”

The oldest Kardashian-Jenner has always cared about her health. In 2012, when she was pregnant for the second time, Kardashian told Us Weekly that she didn’t eat any food that had been warmed. “I don’t eat leftovers, we don’t freeze any meat in our house, we keep everything really fresh, and I don’t reheat things because bacteria can grow on them,” she said at the time. “I try to eat as much fresh, organic, and healthy food as possible.”