Zahid Hamidi Plastic Surgery: The Evolution of Zahid Hamidi’s Appearance!

Ahmad Zahid Hamidi is a prominent Malaysian politician who has served as Malaysia’s Deputy Prime Minister since December 2022.

Hamidi is also the Minister of Rural and Regional Development, a position he assumed on 3 December 2022. Similarly, he has held multiple positions in the past.

After concluding his education, Hamidi worked in the banking industry before entering politics. Throughout his political career, Hamidi has confronted numerous investigations and corruption charges. This article explores the intriguing tale of prominent Malaysian politician Zahid Hamidi and his alleged journey through surgery.

Zahid Hamidi Eye Surgery Details

The news of Zahid Hamidi’s eye surgery is going viral on social media, as many people have noticed that his eyes appear drastically different than before.

Numerous individuals have compared previous and current images of Hamidi’s eyes and observed that he underwent eye surgery. However, Hamidi has not commented on this subject.

Therefore, it cannot be confirmed whether Hamidi has undergone eye surgery. A Twitter user posted a recent photo of Hamidi and wrote, “Please tell me he’s recovering from eyelid surgery.”

Because of this, other Twitter users commented that Zahid may have undergone eye surgery. One of them remarked, “He’s been cloned.”

Despite all the allegations surrounding Hamidi’s eye surgery, he has remained silent on the subject. Therefore, it is unknown whether the politician has had an eye procedure.

Following Surgery Photographs

As previously indicated, Zahid Hamidi’s eyes have garnered a great deal of public attention, with many speculating that he has undergone eye surgery.

However, Hamidi has not commented on the allegations surrounding his plastic surgery. In addition, numerous before-and-after photographs of Hamidi’s irises go viral on social networking sites.

Examining these photographs, it is apparent that his pupils are smaller than they once were. In addition to this, they appear to have enlarged.

Due to his peculiar eye appearance, numerous speculations are being made by internet users. In addition, some have made jokes about it, and one social media user said, “Bro, it’s okay, just wear your shades again, and I promise I won’t make fun of it anymore.”