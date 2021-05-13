Last year, in November, Chinese tech giant Oppo unveiled Oppo X 2021 Rollable Concept Smartphone. According to the latest news, it seems, Oppo’s Chinese rival, Xiaomi is also working on a rollable design. A new patent from Xiaomi has suggested the same.

Xiaomi is working on a stretchable smartphone which is going to come with a bold new design. Qicha spotted Xiaomi’s new patent. Initially, the patent was filed back in March but it got published today only. Patent number of Xiaomi’s new patent is CN306531897S.

Xiaomi patent with a rollable smartphone design published today

As per the description of the patent, it seems, Xiaomi is referring to a rollable smartphone design that has a housing region. The housing region stores the display in a rolled up and unfolded state. From the images, it can be said that the housing for the display adopts a cylindrical design.

The smartphone has a speaker on the top and a camera on the side. The flexible display can be pulled out of the cylinder housing. The cylindrical housing looks like a paper scroll design. However, as of now, it is not confirmed whether Xiaomi is actually working on such a product or it is just covering the bases.

It is worth mention that the design and viability of the product is questionable because the unfurled display might be soft and damage prone. Since, the product is still in its patent stage, it should be taken with a pinch of salt.

