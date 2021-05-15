Huawei Smart Screen SE set to launch on 19th May

According to the latest news, wounded Chinese tech giant Huawei has released several teaser posters which indicates the launch of a new smart TV. Huawei Smart Screen SE is a trimmed down version of the high end models. It will come with the premium features of Huawei smart TV but it will be priced affordably.

Some images of the Huawei Smart Screen SE were leaked by the company which hints at some of the features which we can expect onboard. Huawei Smart Screen SE will come with a pop up camera that will function as a web camera for video calls and other related functions.

Huawei Smart Screen SE with a pop-up camera

The Smart Screen SE will come in two size variants: a 55 inches model that will be priced between 3,099 yuan to 3999 yuan (around $600) and a 65 inches variant priced between 4,099 to 4,999 yuan (around $700).

Huawei Smart Screen SE might come with a 4K display resolution along with multi touch function support. The device will adopt a full screen design along with ultra thin bezels on all four sides. It will also come with Huawei’s self-developed color gamut enhancement technology.

The screen is expected to come with anti-reflective, anti-glare, anti-blue light technology support along with zero color cast.

Huawei Smart Screen SE will run on Huawei’s custom HarmonyOS. Note that apart from the Smart Screen SE, Huawei is also expected to announce Huawei FreeBuds 4 true wireless headsets, Mate View high-end monitors, and a router. All these gadgets are expected to be unveiled at its conference on 19th May.