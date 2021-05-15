EPL: Kings are back to Den!! Flops are changing into Miracles!

News from Premier League as Jesse Lingard wins EPL Player of the Month and Steve Bruce, Newcastle Manager wins the Manager award for April.

Certainly, a memorable month for the underdogs as West Ham Utd and Newcastle United wins EPL awards.

The Premier League has entered the business end of the competition. Man City has already been confirmed as the League title winners of this season. England will see FA Cup Final, and All English UEFA Champions League Final this month.

Jesse Lingard as Player of the Month

The Man Utd academy has grown player; Jesse Lingard has certainly admitted that he’s in his best form in recent months. After football resumed after lockdown, Lingard felt the worst time of his football career.

He didn’t earn any Premier League appearance at Man Utd between August and December. But his transfer to West Ham changed everything.

In the month of April, Jesse Lingard has played 4 games for West Ham and have scored 4 goals with 1 assist as well.

Steve Bruce wins Manager of the Month

Newcastle United has certainly made the best of April. The Magpies spent the best month of their entire season.

Newcastle United played against Spurs, Burnley, West Ham and Liverpool in April. And have managed to keep a record of D-W-W-D in the four games.

Newcastle will comfortably avoid relegation this season and will focus to rebuild the team with funds from new owners.