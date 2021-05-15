Barcelona prefer Haaland transfer over Messi’s renewal

News from La Liga as Barcelona President Joan Laporta consider Erling Haaland as a priority over Lionel Messi future at Camp Nou.

The upcoming transfer market is certainly getting closer with every league coming to its business end. Barcelona has already prepared itself for a big squad overhaul this summer.

Many players will leave and the Board will focus to build a stable team for the future.

Erling Haaland as Priority transfer for Barcelona

The Norwegian talent Erling Haaland has achieved great limelight at the age of 20. Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland are certainly considered the star footballers in the coming decade.

Barcelona's main priority is to sign Erling Haaland rather than renew Lionel Messi, according to the Sun 👀 pic.twitter.com/urbPz9dmu2 — Goal (@goal) May 14, 2021

Although his agent Mino Raiola has already promised to make Haaland the costliest youngster. Borussia Dortmund will surely ask for a price of more than €100 Million.

Barcelona will have to go through tough financial planning to make things possible for them, amid €1 Billion club debt.

Haaland to replace Messi as Barcelona no. 10?

Sources reported that Barcelona considers Lionel Messi as a remarkable past. But they will require to build a team for the future as well.

Barcelona will surely offer a contract extension to Lionel Messi. But they might not offer what Messi will demand. Lionel Messi might have to accept a pay cut of around 50% in his new contract.

Barcelona has certainly started to consider Erling Haaland as a possible replacement for Lionel Messi. The number 10 jersey will see a new face in coming years, and could it be Erling Haaland?