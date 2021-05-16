Arsenal plans to replace Arteta with Paulo Fonseca

News from Premier League about Arsenal planning to replace Spanish manager Mikel Arteta with rising manager Paulo Fonseca next season.

Fans might not see a manager playing on the field, but certainly holds the entire responsibility of the team’s performance.

Tottenham has already sacked their manager Jose Mourinho, due to their performance in League. He went on to replace Paulo Fonseca at AS Roma.

Meanwhile Arsenal fans wonder, when will their club plan to take such measures?

Arsenal has performed horribly wrong this season. They spent few days in 16th position on the league table, at some point of this years’ campaign.

And after the 36th Premier League matchday, Arsenal has earned 55 points, and sit in 9th position on the league table. They’ve already lost the Europa League Semi-Final against Villareal.

AS Roma faced a similar situation this season. Under Paulo Fonseca, AS Roma has also had a tough season. The club has earned 58 points from 36 games, and will certainly hope not to go further down.

Arsenal are still backing Mikel Arteta and he’ll stay. The club is planning with the Spanish manager about next transfers window and new signings. ⚪️🔴 #AFC



The decision to not offer David Luiz a new contract was made together between player, board and approved by Arteta. 🇧🇷 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 15, 2021

AS Roma has already announced that Jose Mourinho will replace Fonseca next season. And that makes Arsenal prepare a room for the Portuguese.

Paulo Fonseca started his managerial career at a Portuguese club in 2005. And have managed FC Porto, Braga and Shakhtar Donetsk before managing AS Roma.

Paulo Fonseca definitely has a better win percentage as a manager at Roma, than Arteta has for Arsenal. So, will this stat make Arsenal seriously consider replacing Arteta with Fonseca?