Max Allegri as Favorite to replace Zidane at Madrid

News from La Liga as former Juventus Boss Max Allegri considered as a favourite replacement for Zinedine Zidane at Real Madrid as he’ll leave soon.

Zinedine Zidane started his managerial career at Real Madrid as an Assistant to Carlo Ancelotti. He then went on to manager Real Madrid Castilla for few years.

Zidane took charge as a manager of First team in 2015 and stayed until 2018. In this period, he won 3 UEFA Champions League title with Real Madrid.

Zidane left the job, but Real Madrid brought him back again in 2019 and he stayed there until now. But the French legend has an eye in France Managerial role, for which he might leave Real Madrid at the end of this season.

The coach also reflected on the club’s continued injury problems.

France will compete in the UEFA EURO campaign next month. And if things don’t go right according to them, France might appoint their legend as the Head coach of the National team.

Max Allegri to replace Zidane?

Real Madrid has started to consider Former AC Milan & Juventus manager Max Allegri as Zidane’s replacement. He has achieved commendable success for Juventus in Serie A.

Real Madrid president Perez called Allegri three years ago. Allegri turned the offer down because he had an agreement with Juventus to stay.



Now Allegri is available, there’ve been direct contacts and he’d accept Real Madrid job.



There are three names in the list – Raúl too. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 15, 2021

But his experience will come up as the only drawback. He has no experience outside Italy. Massimiliano Allegri has never played outside Italy in his entire career as a player.

Although he spent 11 years managing Top Tier clubs, and have won several trophies; he’s out of a job since 2019, and might prioritize the Real Madrid job, if offered officially.