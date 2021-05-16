Amazon launches free video streaming platform ‘miniTV’ in India

According to the latest news, for its Indian users, Amazon has started rolling out a video platform within its shopping app. The video platform is named miniTV. It is a free video streaming service. It is already live on the latest Amazon app for Android users.

Currently, Amazon miniTV service shows select web series, comedy shows, and lifestyle videos. As of now, the web series section is primarily dominated by The Viral Fever (TVF). On the other hand, the lifestyle section is dominated by videos from fashion influencers like Sejal Kumar, Malvika Sitlani, Anaysa, and others.

Amazon miniTV also has some technology videos from YouTuber Trakin Tech which can be streamed within the app.In an official blog post, Amazon said, “In the coming months, miniTV will add many more new and exclusive videos.”

The feature does not yet have a prominent section in the app’s sidebar. If you want to access it then you have to find it through a banner on the home page. All you have to do is tap on the banner found on the Amazon app’s home page. It has the same user interface as the Amazon Prime Video app.

Interestingly, Amazon has added parental controls in the miniTV platform. Parents will be able to restrict videos through this parental control that they believe are not suitable for children younger than 13 years:

Note that you don’t have to be an Amazon Prime subscriber if you want to access Amazon miniTV. You will be able to watch free videos if you have an active Amazon account. Users will only be able to watch the videos but they won’t be able to download them for viewing later.

Amazon has already confirmed that miniTV is ad-supported and in the coming months, it will “add many more new and exclusive videos”.

It seems Amazon is trying to out compete arch-nemesis Flipkart and its Flipkart Video service with this new offering.