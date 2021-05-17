Newcastle monitoring Tyler Roberts from Leeds Utd

Transfer News from Premier League as the Magpies Newcastle interested in signing 22 years old Welsh striker Tyler Roberts from Leeds Utd.

The Premier League clubs have already started their preparation for the upcoming summer transfer window. Newcastle Manager Steve Bruce has certain made his priority right.

The Magpies have identified Leeds United’s Second- striker Tyler Roberts as a possible good addition to the club.

United value the Welshman at around the £10million mark

Portrait: The 22 years old Welshman Tyler Roberts

The young Welshman graduated from West Brom academy in 2015 and played in West Brom junior teams until 2018. Meanwhile, he spent few seasons playing for Oxford United, Shrewsbury, Walsall on loan.

He arrived at Leeds in 2018 as a youngster, with ONE appearance experience for West Brom Senior team.

Since then, he has played 80 games in Leeds Shirt under Marcelo Bielsa. And have scored 7 goals and provided 9 assists in total.

This season, he played 25 Premier League games, and have also appeared SIX times for Leeds U23 side. Tyler Roberts also has 13 National team appearances as well.

Leeds Utd will value £10 Million to Newcastle

Leeds Utd bought Roberts for £2.5 Million. Although the Peacocks will offer him a contract to extend his stay further 2022.

Newcastle will wisely utilize their transfer budget in the upcoming summer window; as they consider Roberts should value around £4.5 Million.