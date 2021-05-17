Mourinho wants to bring Saint-Maximin to AS ROMA

Transfer News from Serie A as newly inducted AS Roma manager Jose Mourinho wants to sign Allan Saint-Maximin from Newcastle.

Tottenham Hotspurs sacked manager Jose Mourinho in April. And just within 2 weeks, AS Roma announced that Jose Mourinho has signed a three years contract.

Paulo Fonseca will leave the club at the end of this season, as Roma didn’t play well as was certainly expected.

Although Newcastle United have saved themselves from relegating down to Championship. Allan Saint-Maximin has impressed a lot with his attacking wing-play at the club.

The Magpies manager Steve Bruce said that he won’t like to sell their top asset. But also agreed that he’ll attract interests from top clubs due to his performance.

And even Allan admitted that he will like to play top tier football, as it suits him the best

This season, Allan Saint-Maximin had a roller-coaster season. He played several good games and have also missed matches due to injury.

The 24 years old left-winger has played 23 games in Premier League, scored 3 goals and assisted 5 times.

Jose Mourinho admired Saint-Maximin during Spurs days, When Newcastle signed him from OGC Nice, Jose Mourinho talked about his speed and energy. Mourinho admired him since 2019, and AS Roma might manage to bring him to Mourinho.