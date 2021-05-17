Xiaomi developing a parallel smartphone battery charging technology

According to the latest news, earlier today, a new rumor surfaced online that indicates Chinese tech giant Xiaomi is working on research and development of smartphone batteries. These batteries are unique as they are powered by parallel charging technology to achieve faster charging speeds and charge rates.

A well known Chinese tipster posted on Chinese micro blogging site Weibo that the company is working on dual cell smartphone batteries. Xiaomi is considered as one of the pioneers in smartphone battery technologies due to its faster charging rate offerings on both wired and wireless charging platforms.

From this perspective, it is not surprising at all that the Chinese tech giant is working on a new parallel charging technology.

Xiaomi parallel smartphone battery charging technology (Remote Charging)

Earlier this year, Xiaomi launched it’s Mi 11 Pro which is powered by a 5,000 mAh Silicon Oxygen anode cell that supports up to 67W fast charging. It seems, in the near future, Xiaomi would offer fast charging speeds of around 120W.

It should be noted that fast charging rates over 100W is not a joke and it is not even a new technology. A handful of devices already achieved this landmark. For an example, Mi 10 Extreme Commemorative Edition arrives with a dual cell 4500 mAh battery that supports 120W fast charging.

Considering this, it seems, Xiaomi is trying to improve this technology. The company might be interested in growing the number of smartphone lineups with this technology.

Note that this report is just a rumor and not yet confirmed by the company so it should only be taken along with a pinch of salt.