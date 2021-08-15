Xiaomi launched Mi 100W Wireless Charging Stand in China

According to the latest news, Chinese tech giant Xiaomi has silently launched a new 100W wireless charger in China called Mi 100W Wireless Charging Stand. It is a superior version of the Mi 80W Wireless Charging Stand which was unveiled earlier this year.

As far as the specification and design are concerned, the new Mi 100W Wireless Charging Stand is more or less identical to the older Mi 80W Wireless Charging Stand. The major differences are in terms of charging speed, color, and safety layer.

Users can place their handsets on the stand vertically or horizontally to charge. Mi 100W Wireless Charging Stand comes in black color with a gold accent. The previous model sported a white color paint on silver.

As their name suggests, the new charger has a maximum output capability of 100W while the previous one had a maximum output capability of 80W. Both the models use the same Mi 120W charger and a 6A USB cable.

The Mi 100W Wireless Charging Stand has MDY-13-EL as the model number while the Mi 80W Wireless charging Stand came with MDY-13-ED as the model number. The newer model has an additional protection layer of current calibration other than over-current protection, over-voltage protection, under-voltage protection, over-temperature protection, foreign body detection, and electrostatic protection.

As far as other features are concerned, the newer model features a dual-coil design and a dynamic fan just like the older model. Since the accessory uses Qi standard, it has the potential of charging almost any product that supports wireless charging.

Note that only the Mi 11 Pro, Mi 11 Ultra, and Mi MIX 4 can make use of the ‘Ultra-Fast Wireless Charging Mode’. The company is claiming that the Mi MIX 4 which comes with a 4,500 mAh battery and 50W wireless charging support can charge fully within 28 minutes through this Mi 100W Wireless Charging Stand.

Xiaomi has tagged Xiaomi Mi 100W Wireless Charging Stand with a price tag of ¥599 ($92) in China. The sale is scheduled to begin from 16th August at 10 AM. As of now, we don’t know when it will be made available for the global markets.