WhatsApp announces chat transfer feature between iOS and Android in Samsung Unpacked event

According to the latest news, finally, WhatsApp has unveiled a highly requested feature that would allow users to transfer chat history between their Android and iOS devices. This feature has been expected for quite a while. WhatsApp announced this feature at the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2021 event.

Previously, the process of shifting chat history from an iOS to an Android device or vice versa was complicated and involved third party apps. Now, with the latest feature, the company is offering a simple solution. As of now, Samsung smartphones would be first compatible devices for this feature. After this, the feature would be rolled out in iOS and Android in the near future.

Previously, WhatsApp said a user’s chat history is end to end encrypted on their own devices and migrating chats along with voice notes posed a number of technical issues. The company has worked with Samsung to solve this problem. In the event, WhatsApp said the company will be introducing the ability to move your entire WhatsApp chat history — including voice notes, photos, and conversations — in a seamless and secure way if you choose to switch mobile operating systems.

WhatsApp said “The feature means that people will be able to switch between the platforms of their choice and take their WhatsApp history with them. The feature will be available to users of both Android and iOS systems — which means that people will be able to switch from both Android to iOS, and from iOS to Android. It will start to roll out on Android initially, and on Samsung’s newest Galaxy phones to start. Users will be able to take their WhatsApp history from iOS to an Android device, and will subsequently be able to do the same on iOS devices.”