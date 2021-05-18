Xavi rejects Barcelona offer to replace Ronald Koeman

Big news coming in from Barcelona as Xavi Hernandez rejects all claims of him replacing Ronald Koeman as he’s just on a vacation in the City.

Several fans considered former mid-fielder and Spanish legend Xavi Hernandez as possible Barca manager.

Since he left Barcelona in 2015, he continued his playing career at a Qatari club Al Sadd. After retiring from the club as a player, he joined the management team and became the head coach of the club.

Xavi-Barcelona

Possibility of Xavi returning to Blaugrana

Soon after becoming the President of Barcelona, Joan Laporta talked about bringing Xavi back to Barca as Head coach.

Meanwhile, Xavi extended his contract with Al Sadd until 2023. But reports suggest that he has a clause of terminating the contract, only if Barcelona call him to take charge at Barcelona.

Xavi has also involved himself in ‘Project 2022’ with Qatar Football Association, to work for FIFA World Cup campaign.

What convinced me to stay on in Qatar and contribute to 'Project 2022' – Xavi https://t.co/leK6Z9tZOC pic.twitter.com/t3W8XDAiK6 — Goal South Africa (@GoalcomSA) December 17, 2020

Fans and reporters have spotted Xavi at Barcelona. Xavi has claimed that he has arrived in Barcelona just for a vacation only. He has no intention to take over the charge at Barcelona immediately.

Fans and several football pundits can expect Xavi at the club after the conclusion of FIFA World Cup 2022. The Biggest event of Football in Qatar.

The Qatari foundation and the Football Association will expect Xavi to guide Qatar and Al Sadd until then.