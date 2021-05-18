Memphis Depay close to signing at Barcelona for 3 years

Transfer news from La Liga as Dutch forward Memphis Depay close in to sign for Barcelona as a Free Agent from Ligue 1 club Olympique Lyon.

Since Neymar left Barcelona in 2017. The club had a hard time finding a proper replacement for the striker.

Barcelona signed numerous strikers but couldn’t match the quality of Neymar. The club even sent Luis Suarez to Atletico Madrid last summer, but couldn’t replace a perfect number 9 at Barcelona.

Barcelona enquired about Memphis Depay last season but couldn’t finalize a deal due to financial crisis.

The contract between Memphis Depay and Ligue 1 club Olympique Lyon will expire at the end of this season. Hence, Barcelona resumed their pursuit for the striker, as he’ll become a Free agent soon.

The Netherland forward wants to reunite with former Dutch manager Ronald Koeman at Barcelona.

Barcelona are now negotiating directly with Memphis Depay: it won’t be a long term contract, only two or three years. 🇳🇱



Depay left SEG Agency and he’s gonna decide his future with new lawyers.



Talks progressing as with Agüero. Final decisions soon. 🔴🔵 #FCB @MatteMoretto — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 17, 2021

Portrait: Memphis Depay Form

Memphis Depay signed for Olympique Lyon from Man United in 2017 after spending TWO seasons at Old Trafford.

This season, he has played 39 games in all competition for Lyon, and have scored 22 goals with 10 assists as well.

The player has flourished as a complete centre-forward. If Ronald Koeman continues at Barca, he can make him play well alongside Lionel Messi and Ansu Fati.

Antoine Griezmann might have to find a way out or improve himself massively to earn regular match appearances.